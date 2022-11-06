Read full article on original website
Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
S Korea leader criticized for banning broadcaster from plane
Journalist organizations say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attacked press freedoms when his office banned a TV broadcaster's crew from the media pool traveling on his presidential plane this week for alleged bias in reporting
India vs England LIVE: T20 World Cup latest score and updates as Adil Rashid takes key Yadav wicket
England are one step away from a place in the T20 World Cup final, but they must now get past India, the most in form team of the tournament, if they want to secure their place in the climactic match. Jos Buttler’s side were put on the back foot during the Super 12 group stages after a rain-affected loss to Ireland and a washout versus Australia. England needed to win both of their last two matches – versus New Zealand and Sri Lanka – to qualify ahead of the Aussies and reach the final four.Buttler himself stepped up to...
Soccer-Ecuador's president to skip World Cup opener v Qatar
QUITO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso has decided not to attend his nation's high-profile match against Qatar kicking off the World Cup, citing domestic unrest.
Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports
MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain - parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week.
Russia's war hawks rally behind decision to abandon Ukrainian city of Kherson
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's leading war hawks on Wednesday swiftly rallied behind the decision to abandon the Ukrainian city of Kherson, putting a brave face on one of Moscow's most humiliating retreats in nearly nine months of war.
Cop27: record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at climate conference – live
Latest developments from the UN event, where the theme of the day is science and youth
Big blow to Putin as Russia orders to withdraw from Kherson
Russia's Defense Ministry says its troops are preparing to withdraw from a large part of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson. CNN's Nic Robertson has more.
Jeff Wilbusch: 'The Calling' power is 'universal intuition'
"The Calling" stars Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley discuss the unique powers of the show's detective.
Next CEO Lord Wolfson tells BBC ‘this is not the Brexit I wanted’ – business live
Retail chief who backed Brexit urges government to let in more foreign workers to alleviate chronic labour shortages
