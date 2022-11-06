ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children. The deadly...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate. According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma. While police were on the line with the Crown...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman's life from house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire. The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland. Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted. Christopher Baldwin,...
CLEVELAND, OH

