Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
Overturned dump truck delayed traffic on I-90 in Cleveland
A rollover dump truck crash delayed traffic on I-90 in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.
Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk. Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to police, the driver of a...
Residents lose hope after city of Cleveland fails to place speed detectors at frequent car crash site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
I-71 northbound reopens at Turnpike after rollover crash causes delays
Traffic is being delayed on Interstate 71 in after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
Driver charged with OVI for fiery Summit County crash that injured ODOT worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a dump truck who was involved in a May 12 crash and explosion on I-77 will face criminal charges. Following a months-long investigation, Gregory Pree was booked at the Summit County Jail on charges that include...
Parma suspect leads police on 90 mph chase on Brecksville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 5, Brecksville police learned that Parma police were chasing a suspect driving a silver Volkswagen headed south on Interstate 77. While the vehicle wasn’t found then, a half-hour later a Brecksville officer observed the vehicle, without any headlights, traveling south on Brecksville Road. That’s when the VW...
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
Driver jumps curb, falls asleep behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children. The deadly...
Woman says man pointed gun at her during road rage incident: Mayfield Police Blotter
Fearing for his life, deliveryman shows gun to concerned residents: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, a concerned caller notified police about a suspicious man seen looking into the front door of a house that was currently vacant.
14-year-old in custody after 71-year-old man fatally shot in Euclid
A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 71-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Euclid over the weekend.
Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate. According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma. While police were on the line with the Crown...
Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire. The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland. Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted. Christopher Baldwin,...
Hot coals from grill start home fire: Medina Police Blotter
Police and fire personnel responded to a fire at a Grant Street home at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 5. The deck on the house reportedly caught fire when hot coals fell off a grill. There was no further information on any damage or injuries at the time of the report. Open...
Man extricated from vehicle after rollover crash: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle crashed and rolled over in the 1100 block Nov. 3. The 64-year-old driver became trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Gates Mills and Mayfield fire personnel. It was determined that he lost control and struck a tree while driving in dense fog. He was...
I-77 now open; truck hauling dirt crashed on highway
A portion of 77 Northbound, near Cleveland, has reopened after being shut down for hours Monday morning.
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
