Denver's Christkindl holiday market set to return later this month

Photo Courtesy: GACC-CO

The annual Denver Christkindl Market is officially set to return for its 22nd year, with festivities expected to begin on November 18.

"The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays. Guests will experience the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter," according to a news release.

This year, the event will feature more than 40 vendors, live music, traditional dancing, and traditional European holiday foods.

"Shop for unique, finely crafted artisan gifts as well as tasty holiday treats sold by more than 40 independent local and international merchants in charming wooden huts. With the sounds of live holiday music filling the air, savor the season with authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), German Biers, and yummy traditional family recipes from across Europe. Best of all, no passport is required," the release said.

The market will once again be held at the Bank of America Festival Hall. It will be open on Sunday through Wednesday from 11 AM to 7 PM, and Thursday to Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM until December 23. On Thanksgiving Day, the market will close at 4 PM.

"Theme days will include Krampus Nacht, St. Nicolaus Day, Ugly Sweater Night, 70’s and 80’s Nights and Canine Christmas," officials said.

For more information visit the market's website, here.