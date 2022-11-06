Large American flag raised in preparation for Veterans Day events in the High Desert

Several Veterans Day celebrations and events have been scheduled this month in the High Desert to honor those who served and are active in the U.S. military.

To salute veterans, the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority raised one of the largest American flags in the Victor Valley.

On a blustery Thursday morning, VVWRA officials, veterans, and local dignitaries gathered at the agency’s main plant in Victorville for the patriotic ceremony.

The flag measures 40 feet long by 25 feet wide and provides 1,000 square feet of red, white, and blue glory as it is flown atop an 80-foot tall flagpole.

“When our old flagpole started showing signs of wear, we wanted to do something special to honor the men and women who have served our country,” said VVWRA General Manager Darron Poulsen.

Three VVWRA staff members who served in the U.S. Marine Corps were also part of the group that raised the flag.

Several local veterans attended the flag-raising ceremony, including members of the High Desert Marines.

The flag is a permanent fixture at VVWRA and will fly 24 hours a day.

“We keep our veterans in our thoughts and prayers every day because freedom is not free,” said Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith.

“We’re proud to have this flag here for this agency which represents pretty much all of the Victor Valley, and do this for our veterans and everyone in our community,” said VVWRA Commissioner Scott Nassif.

Veterans Dinner

The 28th annual High Desert Veterans Dinner is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Serrano High School, 9292 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan.

All veterans and one guest are invited to the free appreciation dinner hosted by the Tri-Community Kiwanis Club and conducted by junior and high school students.

Over the years, the dinner has grown to become a community event where dinner is now served to nearly 1,000 attendees.

Tickets are required and available at various Tri-Community businesses, including Pizza Factory, McDonald’s, or Desert Community Bank in Phelan. Also, DCB in Wrightwood and A-Tech Transmission in Hesperia. For more information, visit HDVeteransDinner.com.

Victorville celebration

The City of Victorville invites the public to its 26th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at the corner of Seventh Street and Forrest Avenue in Old Town.

The event will begin with registration for the Freedom Mile Run at 8:15 a.m., followed by the run 30 minutes later. The parade will start at 9 a.m. at the corner of Seventh and Tracy Street.

The parade will travel north on Seventh Street toward Forrest Avenue and include marching bands, entertainers, and military units.

After the parade, the ceremony on the corner of Seventh Street and Forrest Avenue will include city leaders presenting a “Salute to Victorville Veterans.”

Information about the featured veterans will appear in the event program, and their photos will be featured in a commemorative slideshow.

New to this year's ceremony will be a video of seven city employees who will share their military stories. The ceremony will also feature a performance by Victorville Sings Winner Jaylyn Sesma.

“We are endlessly grateful for the service and sacrifice of our local heroes, past and present,” said Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “This special event is our way of bringing our community together to honor Veterans and show our deep gratitude.”

Portions of Seventh Street from Mojave Drive to B Street will be closed from 6 to 11 a.m. for the celebration.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Those attending the celebration are encouraged to travel Hesperia Road into Old Town.

For more information, call 760-245-5551 or 760-955-1681.

Hesperia ceremony

The Hesperia Recreation and Park District will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Hesperia Lake Park, 7500 Arrowhead Lake Road.

Hesperia Elks Lodge

The Hesperia Elks Lodge will host a Veterans Day Ceremony and Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. Riverside Preparatory’s JROTC will perform during the ceremony. Veterans are free, guests are $12. The lodge is at 9202 E. Avenue in Hesperia. To register, call 760-949-2646.

Apple Valley

The Veteran’s Day on the Overpass event is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 on the Dale Evans Parkway overpass at Interstate 15 in Apple Valley. Traditionally held on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, this event has been attended by many who bring flags and signs as they wave to passing motorists.

