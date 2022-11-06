ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Darius Garland's Final Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tiwqa_0j0wRWve00

Darius Garland will play in Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off with the Los Angeles Lakers in California, and for the game they will have their All-Star point guard back in the starting lineup.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com initially reported that he was playing.

Fedor: " #Cavs Darius Garland just gave me the thumbs up and said he is playing today."

The former Vanderbilt star has officially been named to the starting lineup for the game.

This is excellent news for the Cavs because he has only played in part of two games so far this season.

After getting injured (eye) in the first game of the year, he missed the following five games before returning against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

He also missed their last game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday in Michigan due to a knee injury.

In the game against the Celtics, he had a very impressive 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, so he is one of the best guards in the league.

Even with him missing six games, the Cavs are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and 7-1 on the season.

Donovan Mitchell, who also missed last game, will make his return to the lineup on Sunday.

He has averaged 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest in his first seven games playing for the Cavs.

Mitchell and Garland are expected to make up one of the best backcourts in the entire NBA.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum's witty response to his trash talk at the free-throw line

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Memphis’ Ja Morant are two of the best young players in the NBA, and they showed us why on Monday evening. Tatum finished with 39 points while Morant finished with 30 points, also adding 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It was a close game until the very end, and the Celtics had a one-point lead when Tatum earned a trip to the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Lakers Star Could Reportedly Be Available For Trade

After acquiring him to be Los Angeles' central pillar for the next 10 years, the Lakers may be looking to move off All-Star big man Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons. Speaking on his podcast with The Ringer, "The Book of Basketball" author revealed there's been growing talk that AD could be available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai being advised to reconsider head coaching decision

It's been a wild ride for the Nets over the first couple of weeks of the season. Not only is the team off to a 4-6 start, but the organization has already let go of Steve Nash (in a mutual decision) as head coach and suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving. Soon after the Nash departure, it was reported that the team was looking strongly at bringing back Udoka to lead the club (he was an assistant coach during the 2020-2021 season).
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy