Morris County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Second Operation Take Back of 2022 yields 139 pounds of surrendered medications in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Hanover Township Chief of Police Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Robert Shearer, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula announce the annual autumn collection day of the Operation Take Back program yielded 139 pounds of surrendered medications.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,991 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of November 8. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on November 9, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ State Police holding holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Police is holding a holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters. Non-perishable food items will be collected through November 25. The collected donations will be distributed to local residential and non-residential domestic violence programs throughout the state to augment the food...
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
CBS Philly

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for  $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

