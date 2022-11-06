Read full article on original website
Arizona's Senate and governor races may take days to call
Arizona's U.S. Senate race and all of the statewide races are still too close to call. State of play: As of 6am, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor 50.9% to 49.1%. U.S. Senate: Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters 51.9% to...
Michigan Rep. expects "serious efforts" to challenge election results
There will be "serious efforts" to "challenge" the 2022 midterm results in Michigan, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) told MSNBC on Monday. Why it matters: Election officials nationwide are concerned about attempts to disrupt the general election on Tuesday. Battleground states, like Michigan, have seen a high level of threats about the upcoming election, too.
Inside the GOP's mad scramble for midterms credit
Republican leaders in the House and Senate are already clamoring for credit in anticipation of gaining seats in Tuesday night's midterms, with several eyeing a potential GOP wave as a launch pad for their own political ambitions. Why it matters: The intraparty jockeying — which has already turned nasty in...
The red wave that wasn't
We're still waiting to see where things stand in the Senate and the House, but already we’re getting a good idea of what didn't happen in these elections: An overwhelming victory by Republicans that many expected. Plus, the night's historic firsts. Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Margaret Talev, and Shawna...
Latinas to watch in the U.S. midterm elections
Latina candidates from both parties could make unprecedented gains in Congress on Tuesday. Why it matters: A fresh slate of Mexican American and Central American women are running for U.S. House seats in Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Maryland, highlighting the expanding influence of Latinos outside of the Sun Belt.
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania
A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania
At least 3 states reject slavery-related language in constitution via ballot measures
Voters across states made decisions in the 2022 midterms on whether to close the loopholes in their constitutions that allow for slavery and involuntary servitude. The big picture: Before the midterms, about 20 state constitutions allowed forced labor or slavery as punishment for crimes, even though slavery was abolished in the United States 150 years ago, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.
US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms
Joe Biden has described Tuesday as a “good day for America” after projections of a Republican midterms “red wave” failed to materialise and the Democrats appeared to have a good chance of retaining control of the Senate.While counting is still underway and the House is up for grabs, it remains likely that the Republicans will retake the chamber, albeit with a slim majority.The president said he would look to work with the GOP in a bipartisan manner, particularly when it comes to the war in Ukraine. “The American people have made clear, I think that they expect Republicans be...
Maricopa County judge rejects Republicans' request to extend poll hours
A Maricopa County, Arizona, judge rejected a request by Republican organizations and candidates to extend voting by three hours in response to widespread problems with tabulation machines rejecting ballots due to printer problems. The RNC and other plaintiffs wanted polling places in the county to stay open until 10pm instead...
Colorado's 8th District race remains too close to call
Colorado's 8th Congressional District — one of the most watched races in the nation — remained too close to call Tuesday night, with Democrat Yadira Caraveo holding a slight edge over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Neither candidate conceded on Tuesday. Why it matters: Whoever wins this seat will boost...
Republican Kirkmeyer concedes to Democrat Caraveo in 8th District race
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer on Wednesday evening conceded to Democrat Yadira Caraveo in the 8th Congressional District race, one of Colorado’s most competitive midterm contests. Why it matters: It marks the first time the state is expected to send a Latina to Congress and suggests her candidacy galvanized Latino voters...
Hurricane Nicole Hits Florida; Trump Remains At Mar-A-Lago Despite Evacuation Order
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
How many Filiberto's burritos Arizona Senate race spending could buy
This election is set to become the most expensive midterm in U.S. history, with campaigns expected to spend $16.7 billion in state and federal races across the country, according to nonpartisan campaign finance tracker OpenSecrets. Zoom in: Arizona's U.S. Senate race was one of the priciest in the country. Democratic...
