Phoenix, AZ

Axios

Arizona's Senate and governor races may take days to call

Arizona's U.S. Senate race and all of the statewide races are still too close to call. State of play: As of 6am, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor 50.9% to 49.1%. U.S. Senate: Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters 51.9% to...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Michigan Rep. expects "serious efforts" to challenge election results

There will be "serious efforts" to "challenge" the 2022 midterm results in Michigan, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) told MSNBC on Monday. Why it matters: Election officials nationwide are concerned about attempts to disrupt the general election on Tuesday. Battleground states, like Michigan, have seen a high level of threats about the upcoming election, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Inside the GOP's mad scramble for midterms credit

Republican leaders in the House and Senate are already clamoring for credit in anticipation of gaining seats in Tuesday night's midterms, with several eyeing a potential GOP wave as a launch pad for their own political ambitions. Why it matters: The intraparty jockeying — which has already turned nasty in...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

The red wave that wasn't

We're still waiting to see where things stand in the Senate and the House, but already we’re getting a good idea of what didn't happen in these elections: An overwhelming victory by Republicans that many expected. Plus, the night's historic firsts. Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Margaret Talev, and Shawna...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Latinas to watch in the U.S. midterm elections

Latina candidates from both parties could make unprecedented gains in Congress on Tuesday. Why it matters: A fresh slate of Mexican American and Central American women are running for U.S. House seats in Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Maryland, highlighting the expanding influence of Latinos outside of the Sun Belt.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

At least 3 states reject slavery-related language in constitution via ballot measures

Voters across states made decisions in the 2022 midterms on whether to close the loopholes in their constitutions that allow for slavery and involuntary servitude. The big picture: Before the midterms, about 20 state constitutions allowed forced labor or slavery as punishment for crimes, even though slavery was abolished in the United States 150 years ago, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

Joe Biden has described Tuesday as a “good day for America” after projections of a Republican midterms “red wave” failed to materialise and the Democrats appeared to have a good chance of retaining control of the Senate.While counting is still underway and the House is up for grabs, it remains likely that the Republicans will retake the chamber, albeit with a slim majority.The president said he would look to work with the GOP in a bipartisan manner, particularly when it comes to the war in Ukraine. “The American people have made clear, I think that they expect Republicans be...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Colorado's 8th District race remains too close to call

Colorado's 8th Congressional District — one of the most watched races in the nation — remained too close to call Tuesday night, with Democrat Yadira Caraveo holding a slight edge over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Neither candidate conceded on Tuesday. Why it matters: Whoever wins this seat will boost...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

How many Filiberto's burritos Arizona Senate race spending could buy

This election is set to become the most expensive midterm in U.S. history, with campaigns expected to spend $16.7 billion in state and federal races across the country, according to nonpartisan campaign finance tracker OpenSecrets. Zoom in: Arizona's U.S. Senate race was one of the priciest in the country. Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Axios

