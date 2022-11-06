ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

Annex Group Plans Charlotte Affordable Community

The $44 million project is slated for completion in 2025. The Annex Group plans to develop a 200-unit affordable multifamily community, Union at Tryon, in Charlotte, N.C. The $44 million project is slated for completion in 2025. Tarr Group will serve as civil engineer and Shelter Investments Development Corp. as LIHTC consultant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Demolition at Three Points at South End

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Old brick and walls are coming down in Rock Hill so new life can grow. Demolition underway this week at what will soon be the spot for the RE development, Three Points at South End. Jones Construction crews working to bring that building...
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants. A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.
ROCK HILL, SC
All three Charlotte city bonds have passed. Here's what that means

Three city bonds totaling $226 million appear to have easily passed in Charlotte, based on more than 250,000 votes. That means the city will be allowed to borrow the money from investors and spend it on three focus areas: local transportation, housing and neighborhood improvement. All three bonds passed by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: moments ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day final...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte men arrested in connection with Denver bank robbery

Two Charlotte men were arrested in connection with the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 in Denver on Monday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched several locations in Charlotte before locating Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, and charged a second man, Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, 28, of Clanton Road.
DENVER, NC
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area

Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Myers Park golfer breaks state record, wins championship

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been teeing up girls state golf championships since 1969. There have been a couple of breaks in state tournament play - the tournament was not held from 1980 to 1986 and again from 1990 to 1994 – but it has been exceptionally rare that a Charlotte-area golfer claims the individual championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte

NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
CHARLOTTE, NC

