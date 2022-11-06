Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
This Is North Carolina's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing a second Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s a wrap for another Charlotte movie theater. The lights will go out after Thursday’s movie showings at Regal Cinebarre Arboretum at 8008 Arboretum Blvd., Regal said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday. The Charlotte theater is the latest causality in Regal parent company’s bankruptcy...
multihousingnews.com
Annex Group Plans Charlotte Affordable Community
The $44 million project is slated for completion in 2025. The Annex Group plans to develop a 200-unit affordable multifamily community, Union at Tryon, in Charlotte, N.C. The $44 million project is slated for completion in 2025. Tarr Group will serve as civil engineer and Shelter Investments Development Corp. as LIHTC consultant.
cn2.com
Demolition at Three Points at South End
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Old brick and walls are coming down in Rock Hill so new life can grow. Demolition underway this week at what will soon be the spot for the RE development, Three Points at South End. Jones Construction crews working to bring that building...
cn2.com
Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants. A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.
All three Charlotte city bonds have passed. Here's what that means
Three city bonds totaling $226 million appear to have easily passed in Charlotte, based on more than 250,000 votes. That means the city will be allowed to borrow the money from investors and spend it on three focus areas: local transportation, housing and neighborhood improvement. All three bonds passed by...
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Veteran Appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on Wednesday Night
If you’re a fan of the Wheel of Fortune, you may have seen a veteran from Fort Mill competing on Wednesday night and winning cash and prizes. Brent Lofton, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Fort Mill, appeared on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday night. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, NBC Charlotte).
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
Scratch-off sold at Charlotte 7-Eleven turns out to be worth $3 million
CHARLOTTE — Nobody from North Carolina became a billionaire after ̶M̶o̶n̶d̶a̶y̶'̶s̶ Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, but one lucky person in Charlotte won a $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket on Monday. Carvent Webb bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket for...
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
WBTV
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: moments ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day final...
lakenormanpublications.com
Charlotte men arrested in connection with Denver bank robbery
Two Charlotte men were arrested in connection with the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 in Denver on Monday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched several locations in Charlotte before locating Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, and charged a second man, Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, 28, of Clanton Road.
Child and three adults injured in Huntersville crash, area road closed: HFD
Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.
macaronikid.com
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area
Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
thecharlotteweekly.com
Myers Park golfer breaks state record, wins championship
CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been teeing up girls state golf championships since 1969. There have been a couple of breaks in state tournament play - the tournament was not held from 1980 to 1986 and again from 1990 to 1994 – but it has been exceptionally rare that a Charlotte-area golfer claims the individual championship.
Independence Blvd reopens after wreck near Exit 245 in east Charlotte: NCDOT
A crash Monday morning partially shut down Independence Blvd. [US-74] in east Charlotte, according to NCDOT.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
WCNC
Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
