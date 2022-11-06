Iga Swiatek adds another feat to her dominant season; becomes only the second player after Serena Williams to cross 11,000 points in WTA Rankings

Read full article on original website
Caroline Garcia denies Sabalenka to cap comeback year with WTA Finals crown
Caroline Garcia has continued her remarkable resurgence by winning the WTA Finals, the biggest title of her career. The French player defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 with a serving masterclass in the tournament final in Fort Worth. Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since...
'It's crazy': Swiatek reflects on her season after WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season is over. The top seed at the WTA Finals bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, taking just her ninth loss in an season that spanned over 11 months. "I'm not gonna lie to you,...
"I gave her a lot of easy matches this season" - Superb Sabalenka stuns Swiatek at WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka stunned Iga Swiatek in a fascinating match that saw the Belarusian playing the best tennis she played in a long time. She was superb outplaying Swiatek from the baseline and even found her serve in the final set to keep the Polish player away from any chances to pull back the break. It was not the first match they played this year and Sabalenka referenced that after the match:
"Having her retire was almost like a part of me was being gone" - 11-time Grand Slam champion opens up on Serena Williams' retirement
WTA legend Serena Williams retired at the US Open and former player Lisa Raymond was deeply affected by the news and the retirement that followed. Williams has insisted without wavering that her retirement was merely a natural progression with many doubting those words. She recently doubled down on this point by acknowledging that while many people mistakenly believed her US Open run to be her retirement, she is not retired and may come back.
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
Sakkari reveals Kerber warning prior to 2022 season: "She was like good luck this season, it's gonna be the toughest one"
Maria Sakkari experienced a very tough season in 2022 that ended at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a loss in the semi-finals. The Greek player had a major breakout season last year nearly reaching her first grand slam final at Roland Garros as well as solidifying herself as a top 10 player. She did not win a trophy despite playing some finals and she did a similar thing this year albeit her results were not nearly as consistent as last year.
'It should have happened 10 years ago': Loose Women praise Wimbledon's plans to relax all-white underwear rules to accommodate players during their periods
Wimbledon's plans to relax its strict all-white underwear rules to accommodate players on their period 'should have been happening ten years ago' and isn't 'special' nor 'kind', Loose Women panelists have said. Presenters on the ITV programmed today welcomed the move, with Janet Street-Porter saying it's long overdue. 'I think...
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Great Britain lose to Kazakhstan after Katie Boulter & Harriet Dart defeats
Great Britain's uphill task at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals became even harder after they lost their opening tie against Kazakhstan 2-1 in Glasgow. Katie Boulter was unable to rise to the occasion like she has so often, losing the first match to Yulia Putintseva. Harriet Dart, Britain's top...
No. 1 basketball recruit Juju Watkins puts game before fame
CAMPUS IS BUZZING when Alicia Komaki blows her whistle for the first time of the 2022-23 Sierra Canyon girls basketball season. It's Oct. 31, and outside the gym, students dressed in Halloween costumes accessorized with high-end sneakers and designer backpacks and tote bags wait for their parents to pick them up from the private school in Chatsworth, California. A line of luxury cars -- Range Rovers, Teslas, BMWs -- wraps around the gated parking lot as a security guard motions the traffic to stop and go. One after another, students, eyes glued to their iPhones, ride away from the school that charges more than $40,000 per year in upper-school tuition and claims students and parents with last names like Kardashian and James.
2023 United Cup ATP & WTA Entry List - Nadal, Swiatek, Kyrgios & more
The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday
Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
Caroline Garcia puts on magnificent performance to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and capture WTA Finals title
The resurgent Caroline Garcia ended her 2022 season on a high note, defeating Aryna Sabalenka to claim her maiden WTA Finals trophy on Monday night. Garcia was splendid in her 7-6(4) 6-4 victory, displaying a mixture of both offensive and defensive tennis to capture her 11th career WTA title. After a slow start to the season, Garcia rediscovered her form this summer, winning the WTA1000 title in Cincinnati and becoming one of the most in-form players on tour.
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
"That says that you had a great season, so I'm excited" - Nadal looks forward to ending season with ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal explained upon arriving in Turin that being there meant he had a great season and he truly had a great one. The Spaniard opened it with a historic comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. Then he followed it up with some more wins losing his first match of the year in the Indian Wells final. He had a strong clay season winning the Roland Garros and making the Wimbledon semi-final before pulling out with injury.
Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
Alexander Zverev set to return to the court in December
Alexander Zverev has announced that he is set to return to competitive action on the tennis court in December as he is due to take part in the exhibition tournament, the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, followed by the World Tennis Cup in Dubai just over a week later.
VIDEO: Djokovic embroiled in Paris Masters controversy with return of 'magic potion' seen at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is is another 'super potion' controversy after his team was spotted mixing something in his water bottle. It's not the first time this has happened to Djokovic or some other tennis players as we have had this kind of stuff before. It's fairly rare and looks very suspicious which is what the most recent video from Paris shows as well.
