After securing his first ever professional boxing victory, Mark Hunt might have also ended the boxing career of Sonny Bill Williams

Related
bodyslam.net
Lyoto Machida wants to end MMA career on a high note with ‘farewell fight’ in the UFC
Lyoto Machida plans to end his career on a high note. A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Machida parted ways with the UFC in 2018 after back-to-back wins over Vitor Belfort and Eryk Anders to join Bellator. He was victorious against Rafael Carvalho and Chael Sonnen in his first appearances inside the Bellator cage, but lost his next four versus Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, and Fabian Edwards.
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatuni, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters. The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
BBC
Natasha Jonas: Unified light-middleweight champion on an unforgettable year
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 12 November. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from 22:00 GMT, with live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Natasha Jonas has had an unforgettable year. Already the WBO and WBC light-middleweight champion, the 38-year-old Liverpudlian will look...
Julianna Peña fires back at Daniel Cormier: 'Why are you hating on me' for trying to get Amanda Nunes trilogy?
Julianna Pena has clapped back at Daniel Cormier for saying she doesn’t deserve a trilogy with Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes with a stunning upset submission at UFC 269, lost their rematch at UFC 277 by decision. Although a bloodied-up Peña showed a lot of heart, she was battered for 25 minutes.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
tennisuptodate.com
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley suggests interim title fight with ‘Chito’ Vera if Aljamain Sterling wants to sit out until June
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to wait until next summer to fight. In October, O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career, taking a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The win vaulted O’Malley up to the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and makes him the presumptive next title challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s title, but there’s one problem: Sterling doesn’t want to fight anytime soon.
Boxing Scene
Ronnie Shields: Morrell Wants To Fight Canelo, But, Of Course, Canelo's Not Gonna Fight Him
MINNEAPOLIS – The WBA hasn’t ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend his “super” 168-pound championship against David Morrell Jr. The Cuban southpaw owns the WBA’s “world” super middleweight title and, in accordance with the WBA’s standards, has earned his shot at one of the Mexican superstar’s four 168-pound crowns. A showdown with Alvarez is the fight Morrell truly wants, yet he understands it won’t happen at any point in the foreseeable future.
Boxing Insider
Anthony Joshua: “Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me”
“I don’t know,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua recently said to DAZN regarding when he’d be back in action. “I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I’m going to be in the ring next year.” Joshua made it a point to avoid specifics. “I’ll be in the ring when I’m in the ring,” he said. “I don’t want to make statements today and then I’ll get held to the cross. Do you know what I mean? When I’m ready, I’ll be back in the ring.” Joshua made it clear that there are numerous matters in his life that are impacting him both in and out of the ring.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight
Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
Boxing Insider
Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol
Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?
Ten years after retiring from professional boxing, Ricky Hatton returns to the ring this weekend to take on Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.Hatton last competed in 2012, bowing out with a knockout defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko, a result that came three years after the Briton’s previous fight – a KO loss to Manny Pacquiao.But on Saturday night in Manchester, the “Hitman” will box once more as he faces a fellow former world champion in Barrera, who – like Hatton – reigned atop multiple divisions.Hatton, 44, and Barrera, 48, will go head to head on the undercard of Natasha...
worldboxingnews.net
Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort set for Nov 19
THE long awaited face-off between two of combat sports most dangerous men went down ahead of MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003 on 19 November at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and both the prodigy and the former champion were fully zoned in on what it is going to take to edge this hugely exciting encounter.
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Jake Paul Spars With WBO Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie | Social Media Roundup
Following his win over MMA legend Anderson Silva two weeks ago, Jake Paul has now been pictured sparring with the current WBO Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie — hear about this and much more on Wednesday's social media roundup. Jake Paul sparrs with WBO Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie. Just two...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz-Keith Thurman: Golden Boy Lobbies For WBC Title Eliminator
Vergil Ortiz Jr. is covering all bases to ensure that his next fight is a title eliminator or better. A request by Golden Boy Promotions vice president and executive matchmaker Roberto Diaz on behalf of Ortiz called for the WBC to order a final elimination bout between the unbeaten welterweight contender and former unified titlist Keith Thurman. The proposal was made Tuesday afternoon during the ratings portion of this year’s annual WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico.
