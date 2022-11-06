Read full article on original website
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
Inside the GOP's mad scramble for midterms credit
Republican leaders in the House and Senate are already clamoring for credit in anticipation of gaining seats in Tuesday night's midterms, with several eyeing a potential GOP wave as a launch pad for their own political ambitions. Why it matters: The intraparty jockeying — which has already turned nasty in...
Biden: Red wave "didn't happen"
President Biden on Wednesday said the "giant red wave" that some predicted would come during the midterm elections "didn't happen." Driving the news: "This was supposed to be a red wave," Biden said during a news conference at the White House. "You guys were talking about us losing 30 to 50 seats. ... That's not going to happen."
Republicans sweep Nashville congressional races
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles won the District 5 U.S. House race Tuesday, bringing to fruition Republicans' plan to flip the seat Democrats have held since the Civil War era. Driving the news: In addition to Ogles' 56% to 42% victory over state Sen. Heidi Campbell, District 7 U.S. Rep. Mark Green and District 6 U.S. Rep. John Rose cruised to re-election.
Kim Schrier leads in Washington's 8th Congressional District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier was ahead of Republican Matt Larkin in early election returns Tuesday, putting her within arms' reach of a third term representing Washington state's 8th Congressional District. Why it matters: The race has been considered one of a handful of toss-ups that will decide which party...
Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms
Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor race, defeats Mastriano
Democrat Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's next governor, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Doug Mastriano, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Shapiro, who is the state’s attorney general, has said he'll be a firewall against state Republican-led efforts to limit abortion access, impose voting restrictions and loosen gun laws.
House Dem campaign chief concedes seat to GOP foe
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday conceded his House race to Republican opponent Mike Lawler, Maloney's spokesperson told Axios. Why it matters: Maloney's loss is a rare instance of a campaign chief losing their own re-election, highlighting a disappointing showing for New York Democrats even...
The red wave that wasn't
We're still waiting to see where things stand in the Senate and the House, but already we’re getting a good idea of what didn't happen in these elections: An overwhelming victory by Republicans that many expected. Plus, the night's historic firsts. Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Margaret Talev, and Shawna...
Colorado's new political normal after big Democratic wins in 2022 election
The question in Colorado on election night is whether we saw a blue wave akin to 2018, or if this is the new blue normal?. Why it matters: The answer holds major ramifications for the state's future — in terms of policy direction, what kind of candidates run for office and how much attention Colorado receives from national political powers.
Ron Johnson wins re-election in Wisconsin Senate race
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson clinched victory against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s Senate race, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Johnson's victory underscores the strength of the conservative movement in the Badger State, a pivotal battleground of the midterm elections. The big picture: Wisconsin is one of...
Women score multiple firsts in historic midterm races
Multiple states elected women to state-level and federal posts for the first time ever on Tuesday night. Driving the news: Trump-backed Katie Britt (R) became the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama, while voters in Massachusetts and Arkansas sent women to the governor's office in historic firsts. Maura...
Arizona's Senate and governor races may take days to call
Arizona's U.S. Senate race and all of the statewide races are still too close to call. State of play: As of 6am, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor 50.9% to 49.1%. U.S. Senate: Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters 51.9% to...
Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP
Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S....
Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race against Tim Ryan
Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance has defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio's pivotal open Senate race, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Vance's conversion from fervent Donald Trump critic to full-throated supporter and election denier attracted the former president's endorsement — propelling his victory in a state Trump won comfortably twice.
Legislative wins give Minnesota Democrats a governing "trifecta"
Minnesota Democrats won majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature in Tuesday's midterms.The big picture: The victories, along with Gov. Tim Walz's re-election, give Democrats full control of both the state's governing branches.Why it matters: The next Legislature and governor will decide how to spend the state's record multi-billion dollar surplus as part of the budget process. The "trifecta" could also give Democrats an opportunity to pass priority bills that faced opposition under the politically divided Legislature. House Speaker Melissa Hortman said early Wednesday that schools, gun violence and climate change will be on the agenda. State of play:...
Musk on midterms: "I recommend voting for a Republican Congress"
Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that he recommends "voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic." Driving the news: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote Monday.
Scoop: Top Dems warn party is seen as extreme
Third Way — a center-left think tank backed by some of the biggest names in Democratic politics — is sounding the alarm about deep-seated party flaws, based on its own new polling from Senate battlegrounds. Driving the news: "If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and...
