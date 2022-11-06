Cincinnati Bengals lose rookie defensive back Dax Hill to shoulder injury against Carolina

The Cincinnati Bengals announced during the third quarter of Sunday's Week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers that rookie defensive back Dax Hill is out with a right shoulder injury .

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Hill will be "week to week" with the injury.

The Bengals were already without cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie, Tre Flowers and Mike Hilton.

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith wrote last week that Hill, the Bengals' first-round draft pick earlier this year, played out of position when he got the first opportunity of his NFL career.

