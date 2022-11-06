ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC early voting ended with more than 2 million ballots. See the data behind who voted

By Cailyn Derickson
The News & Observer
 6 days ago

More than 2 million North Carolina voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day as the state’s early voting period concluded Saturday afternoon, election officials said.

In-person early voting started on Oct. 20 and lasted 17 days.

About 29% of North Carolina’s 7.4 million registered voters have cast ballots so far in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

As of Sunday morning, 2,007,518 North Carolina residents had voted in person and 140,517 ballots were cast by mail — a total of 2,148,035 votes . That’s a 13% increase over the same time in 2018, the last midterm elections, according to the state Board of Elections.

During the 2020 presidential election, about 66% of those who voted in North Carolina cast a ballot at an early voting site and 18% voted by mail, according to data from the state Board of Elections .

As of Sunday, 38% of those who voted early across the state were registered Democrats, 31% were registered Republicans and 30% were unaffiliated.

Data from the state Board of Elections showed as of Sunday, 27% of Black registered voters had cast ballots early, either in person or via mail. Of white registered voters, 32% voted early.

The average age of people who had voted early in North Carolina was 58, Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper said Sunday on Twitter.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, subscribe to the Under the Dome politics newsletter from The News & Observer and the NC Insider and follow our weekly Under the Dome podcast at campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

