Milwaukee, WI

Phillip Torsrud
3d ago

Mandela has the answer. Release all felons and cut police force in half. The Office of Violence Prevention that taxpayers are paying millions to supports Mandela. He will bring back jobs, solve crime, cool the summer, heat the winter and dance like Michael Jackson before the children

CBS Chicago

Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested. 
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Mineral shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. A person in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him. The shooting victim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car shot in freeway shooting

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of I-94 have reopened after a freeway shooting at 70th St. In a tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. While no people were hit, they say a bullet did hit a car. Deputies diverted eastbound traffic at...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged

MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland apartment fire; mother's gunshot wound self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.
HARTLAND, WI

