Phillip Torsrud
3d ago
Mandela has the answer. Release all felons and cut police force in half. The Office of Violence Prevention that taxpayers are paying millions to supports Mandela. He will bring back jobs, solve crime, cool the summer, heat the winter and dance like Michael Jackson before the children
Reply(1)
6
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Mineral shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. A person in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him. The shooting victim...
WISN
Car shot in freeway shooting
MILWAUKEE — All lanes of I-94 have reopened after a freeway shooting at 70th St. In a tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. While no people were hit, they say a bullet did hit a car. Deputies diverted eastbound traffic at...
Man attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring, latest victim shares warning
Too afraid to show her face on camera, a Milwaukee woman who is only going by her first name Jameka, recounted the terrifying moment she was randomly attacked by a man last week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
CBS 58
Two people dead in overnight crash, police seeking suspect who fled the scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police have updated the circumstances behind a deadly accident that took place on Monday, Nov .7. MPD reports that a vehicle was traveling south on N. Teutonia Ave. when it ignored a red traffic light, colliding with a second vehicle. The driver of the first...
seehafernews.com
Student Stabbed At Racine High School
Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon. The shooter, a Milwaukee man, was quickly arrested after a short pursuit.
Girl, 7, shot amid gunfire exchange in Waukegan
A 25-year-old Waukegan man is charged for his role in the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
WISN
Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide, officials said Monday. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan shootout: Man charged after 7-year-old girl in his vehicle was shot
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle, which resulted in a child passenger in his vehicle being wounded by gunfire. On Monday, around 9 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to an area hospital after a 7-year-old girl was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland apartment fire; mother's gunshot wound self-inflicted
HARTLAND, Wis. - The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.
Stolen car runs through red light in Milwaukee killing two people
Two people are dead after a crash near Villard Ave and Teutonia Ave late last night, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
