Jeremy
3d ago
quit being crazy about house prices and you'll solve a good portion of the problem, this is coming from a homeless person.
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
WSMV
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
WSMV
Newly redrawn district maps still caused issues for voters on election day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County officials continued to report issues with the newly redrawn district maps on Election Day. Due to redistricting, people who went to the polls in Davidson County waited in long lines but were turned away without being given a ballot. At places like the Southeast...
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make Change
Emergency room physician calls on voters to elect candidates who will keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe" Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency room physician in Nashville, said today she is calling voters and asking them to help elect policymakers who will vote to keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe."
wmot.org
Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
WSMV
Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
WSMV
Illegal dumping leads to trash build up in Germantown alley
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in a Germantown neighborhood are seeing trash pile up in one of their alleys. People said furniture, bulky electronics, and even medical waste are being disposed of right outside their back door. Neighbors said they’ve reached out to the city, but so far nothing has been done.
WSMV
Study helps the push to improve sidewalks, reduce traffic in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting around Nashville can be a challenge for people whether you are walking, biking or driving. A new study is looking to change that by making it easier to get to and from downtown. The Nashville Department of Transportation downtown mobility report found that 10 miles...
WSMV
Davidson County voters express their frustration after ballot mix-ups
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For some residents in Davidson County, the 2022 midterm election has brought its fair share of controversy. Davidson County officials released a 10-page list of voters who received incorrect ballots and more than 430 voters were given incorrect ballots and cast votes in the wrong places. On election day, they will have to go to the main Election Commission if they want to cast a corrected ballot that may or may not count.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59
At Sal’s Family Pizza of Brentwood, Caleb Hemmer celebrated winning the race for State House District 59 with 52% of the vote and will now succeed outgoing state Rep. Jason Potts, a Nashville Democrat who opted not to run for a third term. “The voters chose me and I’m ready to head down to the […] The post In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WSMV
Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a conservative who gained popularity among Tennessee Republicans as an outspoken former county mayor, has won a newly redrawn congressional district that includes part of left-leaning Nashville. Ogles, a onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, secured the seat after...
wgnsradio.com
Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
NFD battles commercial fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
