Jeremy
3d ago

quit being crazy about house prices and you'll solve a good portion of the problem, this is coming from a homeless person.

WSMV

Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Illegal dumping leads to trash build up in Germantown alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in a Germantown neighborhood are seeing trash pile up in one of their alleys. People said furniture, bulky electronics, and even medical waste are being disposed of right outside their back door. Neighbors said they’ve reached out to the city, but so far nothing has been done.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Study helps the push to improve sidewalks, reduce traffic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting around Nashville can be a challenge for people whether you are walking, biking or driving. A new study is looking to change that by making it easier to get to and from downtown. The Nashville Department of Transportation downtown mobility report found that 10 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Davidson County voters express their frustration after ballot mix-ups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For some residents in Davidson County, the 2022 midterm election has brought its fair share of controversy. Davidson County officials released a 10-page list of voters who received incorrect ballots and more than 430 voters were given incorrect ballots and cast votes in the wrong places. On election day, they will have to go to the main Election Commission if they want to cast a corrected ballot that may or may not count.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59

At Sal’s Family Pizza of Brentwood, Caleb Hemmer celebrated winning the race for State House District 59 with 52% of the vote and will now succeed outgoing state Rep. Jason Potts, a Nashville Democrat who opted not to run for a third term. “The voters chose me and I’m ready to head down to the […] The post In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a conservative who gained popularity among Tennessee Republicans as an outspoken former county mayor, has won a newly redrawn congressional district that includes part of left-leaning Nashville. Ogles, a onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, secured the seat after...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
MURFREESBORO, TN

