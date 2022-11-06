NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For some residents in Davidson County, the 2022 midterm election has brought its fair share of controversy. Davidson County officials released a 10-page list of voters who received incorrect ballots and more than 430 voters were given incorrect ballots and cast votes in the wrong places. On election day, they will have to go to the main Election Commission if they want to cast a corrected ballot that may or may not count.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO