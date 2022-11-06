Effective: 2022-11-09 21:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than a half an inch and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch expected, with up to two tenths of ice accumulation possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...Now through noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO