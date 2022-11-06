ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State's bowl hopes take a hit in heartbreaking road loss to Warhawks

By Keff Ciardello
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
SAN MARCOS — Texas State built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, then watched that lead slowly evaporate in a heartbreaking 31-30 loss Saturday night at Louisiana-Monroe.

The Bobcats had a chance to win it with seven seconds left in the game, but Seth Keller's field-goal attempt from 38 yards out sailed wide right.

It was only Keller's second miss this season, his first from under 40 yards. The 2021 honorable mention all-conference kicker was 3-for-4 Saturday and is 9-for-11 this season.

“At the end of the game, we’re going back and forth and fighting our way back into it,” Texas State coach Jake Spavital said. “We had a chance at the end. ... He’s probably one of the more consistent guys we’ve ever had in this program. I’m proud of that kid. He has made some great kicks for us. That game is not lost by him. I want to make that clear.”

Texas State (3-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) has lost three straight games, all by six points or fewer. The Bobcats are winless on the road (0-5), and Saturday's loss means this will be the eighth consecutive year they'll finish without a winning record. Spavital, in his fourth season, is 12-33 all-time with the Bobcats.

Texas State will need to win all three of its remaining games at South Alabama and at home against Arkansas State and Louisiana to reach six wins for bowl eligibility.

Louisiana-Monroe (3-6, 2-3) won despite committing four turnovers — an interception and three fumbles. The Bobcats didn't commit any turnovers for the second time this season. Texas State's defense has 19 turnovers, the most since 2014.

Bobcats quarterback Layne Hatcher connected with Javen Banks twice for touchdowns on the team's first two drives, one from 8 yards out and one from 11. Safety Tory Spears recovered a fumble on ULM's opening drive to set up the Bobcats' second score.

After a three-and-out second drive for the Warhawks, Texas State's Ashtyn Hawkins returned the punt 58 yards to ULM's 4-yard line. But Hawkins was injured on the play, and the Bobcats' leading receiver this season was carted off the field and did not return. Lincoln Pare scored two play later on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 4:21 left in the opening quarter.

The Warhawks got on the board on the first play of the second quarter on a 3-yard pass from Chandler Rogers to Derrick Will. The teams exchanged field goals before ULM receiver Tyrone Howell broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left in the half, making it 24-17.

Keller's 41-yard field goal made it 27-17 in the third, but another Rogers touchdown pass cut the lead to 27-24 with 6:25 left in the quarter. Another Keller field goal, this one from 39 yards, made it 30-24 to open the fourth quarter, but ULM rattled off a 10-play drive and took its first lead with a 3-yard touchdown run by Malik Jackson, making it 31-30 with 10:20 left.

The Bobcats failed to convert a fourth-and-8 play with 1:44 left, but linebacker Sione Tuoou forced a Rogers fumble that was recovered by Jordan Revels, giving Texas State the ball at ULM's 39-yard line with 1:30 to play.

After gaining 18 yards on six plays and taking 1:23 off the clock, the Bobcats sent in Keller. But he missed what would have been a 38-yard game-winner.

“I’m still at a loss of words on how that happened, but we knew it was going to be that way anyway,” Spavital said. “Our kids are a little bit shocked, too. I know they’ll be resilient and fight back again. That’s the nature of the program we’ve created. They will show up, and they will keep fighting. Overall, a very tough loss again on the road.”

Hatcher completed 24 of 41 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, Pare rushed for 100 yards and a score on 25 carries, and Julian Ortega-Jones had a career-high eight catches for 92 yards.

Comments / 0

 

The West Ouachita High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
