Stillwater, OK

Kansas football vs. Oklahoma State report card: Jayhawks capture win No. 6

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE — Kansas football ended its three-game losing streak with a 37-16 win in Big 12 Conference play Saturday against Oklahoma State .

The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 in Big 12) started fast and finished strong against a team they suffered a crushing defeat against last season. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 in Big 12), ranked 18th in the nation entering Saturday, couldn’t muster up much of anything as they lost a second-straight game. Up next for Kansas is a Nov. 12 matchup on the road against Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 in Big 12) that’ll allow the Jayhawks a chance to exact some revenge against a team they lost against last year.

Here’s how Kansas graded out against Oklahoma State:

Here are 5 takeaways from Kansas football's 37-16 win against Oklahoma State in Big 12 play

Offense: Jayhawks get back on track

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyY16_0j0wPRaR00

The story last time Kansas played was it started too slow and couldn’t put enough points up late.

That wasn’t what happened against Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks scored every quarter, and on seven of their 10 drives — including going 5-for-5 in the red zone. Three of those drives lasted at least 10 plays, with the 15-play drive and 16-play drive taking 7:52 and 6:09 off the clock each, respectively. It’s part of why they were able to dominate time of possession, along with stellar play by Kansas’ defense.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean, making his third-straight start as junior quarterback Jalon Daniels continues to recover from injury, led an offense that committed no turnovers with poise and to a pair of fourth-down conversions. Sophomore running back Devin Neal enjoyed a historic performance, but wasn’t the only one to have some success. The offensive line provided the setup for what was possible, including helping the offense to an average of 7.6 yards per rush and not allowing any sacks, and continued to do so despite losing some key pieces for periods of time.

Grade: A

Defense: Four turnovers, and a day to be proud of

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynGW2_0j0wPRaR00

This performance rivals the unit’s play earlier this season when it shut down Iowa State. It was that impressive because of the four turnovers it forced and so much more. The fact that Oklahoma State was without its starting quarterback and other talent matters, but it’s not like Kansas was always at full strength and at the very least the Jayhawks delivered on what they should have considering the Cowboys’ deficiencies.

Oklahoma State averaged just 3.2 yards per rush and 5.5 yards per play. It couldn’t protect backup quarterback and freshman Garret Rangel, who was sacked twice and hurried five times on a day he also threw three interceptions — with the team’s other turnover coming on a fumble. The Cowboys, who scored on just three of their 11 drives, also allowed six tackles for loss.

Devin Neal, the hometown kid, finds himself at the center of Kansas football's renaissance

Kansas’ sacks were split among redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tommy Dunn Jr. (0.5), redshirt junior linebacker Craig Young (0.5) and senior linebacker Rich Miller (1). The tackles for loss were split among those aforementioned three, in addition to junior defensive lineman Jereme Robinson (2), redshirt junior cornerback Kalon Gervin (1), sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant (0.5) and redshirt senior defensive end Hayden Hatcher (0.5).

The Jayhawks are still developing their depth, but how spread out that production is shows how much potential there is for them defensively.

Each takeaway came by a different Kansas player.

Grade: A

Special teams: Reliable and productive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdEBV_0j0wPRaR00

Kansas redshirt junior kicker Jacob Borcila helped keep Oklahoma State at arm's length Saturday with his 3-for-3 mark on field goals, with those coming from 21, 20 and 31 yards. He connected on all four of his extra points. Sometimes a day like that can be taken for granted given the distances of those kicks, but it shouldn’t be.

Junior punter Reis Vernon wasn’t lights out with every punt, but one that went 32 yards and set the Cowboys up at their own 40-yard line didn’t lead to any points. Vernon also landed one inside the 20-yard line. The 10 drives for Oklahoma State that didn’t start at its own 40-yard line started at its 28-yard line or worse, helping Kansas win the field position battle.

The Jayhawks once again didn’t win with their return game, but once again didn’t lose because of the opponent’s.

Grade: A

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football vs. Oklahoma State report card: Jayhawks capture win No. 6

Comments / 0

 

