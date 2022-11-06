Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Willis: Designated for return
San Francisco designated Willis (undisclosed) for return from injured reserve Wednesday. Willis' three-week practice window has opened, so he can rejoin his teammates on the practice field. If the 49ers don't activate him before the end of the three-week window, Willis would have to spend the rest of the season on IR.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
49ers' Samson Ebukam: Suffering from quad injury
Ebukam did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a quad injury. Ebukam was bothered by an Achilles injury through much of October but didn't need to miss any games. He had time to rest during San Francisco's Week 9 bye but picked up a quad injury Monday, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. The severity of the injury is uncertain, but if Ebukam can't play Sunday night against the Chargers, it would be a big blow to San Francisco's defensive line with Arik Armstead (foot) also questionable for the contest.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go for Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Marking progress
Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he is hopeful to have Williams (wrist) back in December, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Williams dislocated his wrist in Week 5 against the Bengals, and he was placed on IR the next day, Oct. 10. Although no official timetable for his return was given at the time, he wasn't expected to miss the remainder of the season, so a December return makes sense. The veteran safety's eventual return will certainly be a boon to the team's defense, which has dealt with numerous injuries this season.
CBS Sports
Astros celebrate World Series title with nearly $400K worth of 50 Cent's champagne
The Houston Astros clinched the 2022 World Series with a Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday evening. Shortly after capturing their second World Series title in franchise history, the Astros popped nearly $400,000 worth of 50 Cent's champagne in order to celebrate, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
