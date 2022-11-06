ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU basketball adds commitment from 3-star guard Mike Williams

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE - Three-star guard Mike Williams has committed to LSU basketball , he announced on Sunday.

At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Williams is the No. 158 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He attends Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, and is the No. 5 recruit in the state from the Class of 2023.

Williams also has offers from Maryland, Syracuse and Clemson. He visited LSU in October.

Williams is the second prospect to commit to LSU's 2023 class, joining four-star forward Corey Chest, the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana.

HOW LSU BEAT BAMA ON 2PT CONVERSION Here's how LSU football, Brian Kelly upset Alabama with a two-point conversion

LSU BASKETBALL SCHEDULE LSU basketball schedule update: TV, tipoff times announced for 2022-23 SEC schedule

LSU's season tips off on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when it hosts Kansas City. It will be the Tigers' first game under first-year coach Matt McMahon, who joined the Tigers from Murray State after the Racers and LSU were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in March.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU basketball adds commitment from 3-star guard Mike Williams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How many of y’all waited with bated breath to hear what the numbers were for the Powerball jackpot?. Soon after those numbers were released, we found out that a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Baton Rouge. According to the Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Red Robin closes BR location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of an era for a family friendly burger restaurant in Baton Rouge. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, located on Bluebonnet Blvd. near the Mall of Louisiana, has shut down. The restaurant’s last day of business was on Saturday, Nov. 5....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. According to detectives with LSU Police, the suspect allegedly stole a work truck from LSU’s campus on Nov. 2. The truck was found nearby but was damaged. If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy