Newark Catholic football meeting Waterford at Logan for OHSAA regional semifinal

COLUMBUS — The Newark Catholic football team will continue its Division VII postseason run on the road this weekend.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the regional semifinal pairings with locations on Sunday. The top-seeded Green Wave play their Region 27 matchup with No. 5 Waterford at 7 p.m. Saturday at Logan.

The winner plays either No. 2 River or No. 3 Caldwell, who play at St. Clairsville on Saturday. The remaining Division VII playoff games have shifted to Saturdays, concluding with the state final at 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

NC scored three second-half touchdowns on Friday to put away Portsmouth Notre Dame 35-0. The Green Wave have recorded three consecutive shutouts and five total for the season.

Waterford also used a second-half surge, outscoring Reedsville Eastern 28-0 in a 34-7 win in Week 12. The Wildcats, who have won eight consecutive games since a 1-3 start, spread the field and let Jacob Pantelidis distribute outside to his receivers or take off inside.