Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since January 2016.
TMZ.com
Tamera Mowry Warns $2 Billion Powerball Winner to Be Careful with Jackpot
Tamera Mowry is giving out crucial and timely advice for the new Powerball winner -- as they cash in on that fortune, she's warning the instant billionaire to simply beware!!. We got the "Sister, Sister" star at LAX Tuesday ... and she got really candid about her thoughts on the SoCal resident who hit it big, and scored the winning ticket for the $2.04 billion jackpot.
The Winning $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Sold in California
The odds of winning were roughly one in 303 million.
Phys.org
How winning $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy
The latest Powerball jackpot swelled to US$1.5 billion on Nov. 2, 2022—just shy of the record amount—after another drawing passed with no winning ticket. The next drawing will be held on Nov. 5. The prize is now the third-largest lottery the world has ever seen, behind a $1.6...
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
Powerball Jackpot is Biggest Ever — Is Cash or Annuity Better?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. The jackpot could grow highter before Satuday night's drawing at 10:59 p.m. “Sales momentum...
Powerball jackpot grows to record $2.3 bn in US
KILL our xxx Powerball jackpot grows to record $2.3 bn in US xxx because after a technical delay, a winner of Monday's draw was announced. The announcement of no winner by the unofficial Powerball USA site was incorrect.
Did Anyone in Louisiana Win Record Powerball Jackpot?
Everywhere I went over the past few days, folks were talking about the Powerball jackpot. The prize has been growing quickly since the Wednesday night drawing. That talk will continue at least until Monday night. There was no big winner Saturday night, so the jackpot for Monday night's drawing climbs to a whopping $1.9 billion dollars. The lump sum payout will reach $929 million.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
California ticket holder scoops $2bn jackpot in biggest lottery payout ever
Winner of $2.04bn Powerball prize – $400m greater than previous record – not identified by name
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
Powerball Climbs to Record Jackpot After No Winner Claimed Saturday’s Drawing
The Powerball jackpot rose once again after no one won the grand prize during the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. While the previous prize of $1.5 billion already broke some records, the current award of $1.9 billion is currently the top jackpot ever. The California Lottery reported on Twitter that the...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
5 Outrageously, Expensive Homes You Could Buy in Montana When You Win the Powerball
I hope someone from Montana wins this giant, record-setting, Powerball lottery of $1.6 Billion. If you do win big, invite me over to your mansion you end up buying. I found some of the biggest, fanciest houses that are for sale in Montana. Dream big! Take a peek at these mansions with tons of land.
