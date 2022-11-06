ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TMZ.com

Tamera Mowry Warns $2 Billion Powerball Winner to Be Careful with Jackpot

Tamera Mowry is giving out crucial and timely advice for the new Powerball winner -- as they cash in on that fortune, she's warning the instant billionaire to simply beware!!. We got the "Sister, Sister" star at LAX Tuesday ... and she got really candid about her thoughts on the SoCal resident who hit it big, and scored the winning ticket for the $2.04 billion jackpot.
The Independent

Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize

The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
AFP

Powerball jackpot grows to record $2.3 bn in US

Highway 98.9

Did Anyone in Louisiana Win Record Powerball Jackpot?

Everywhere I went over the past few days, folks were talking about the Powerball jackpot. The prize has been growing quickly since the Wednesday night drawing. That talk will continue at least until Monday night. There was no big winner Saturday night, so the jackpot for Monday night's drawing climbs to a whopping $1.9 billion dollars. The lump sum payout will reach $929 million.
CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires

Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
The Hill

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
CBS LA

What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....

