Johnson City, TN

Salvation Army of Johnson City kicks off Angel Tree program

By Kate Nemarich
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The giving season is nearly here. For those looking for a way to give back to kids in our area, the Salvation Army of Johnson City is launching its Angel Tree program on Monday, Nov. 7.

The tree will be set up in the Johnson City Mall starting Monday and at Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs in the area starting the 15th.

This year the Salvation Army of Johnson City says they have more than 14 hundred angels to be adopted. The tags feature children in the Johnson City area from newborn to age 14 or 15 with items they would like for Christmas. Individuals or companies can sponsor the kids to make their holiday special.

“We’re just excited to get out in our community,” said Capt. Benny Carringer. “We’re always looking for individuals and churches to help us adopt out those. There are some churches and some businesses and families that can take more than one and so if you’d like more than one, feel free to do that.”

Carringer said they already received calls from the community from churches and businesses looking to adopt these angels.

Gifts are due back by December 5th so they can be distributed to the kids in time for Christmas.

Those who would like to adopt angels or have further questions can contact Captain Crystal Carringer at (423) 926-2101.

WJHL

