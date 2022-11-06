Washington Commanders president Jason Wright released a statement following backlash from a spokesperson’s response earlier in the day. The Washington Commanders were once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier on Wednesday, the office of Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced that there will be a press conference on Thursday that is in regards to the Commanders. Shortly thereafter, a team spokesperson responded, where they decided to bring up the shooting of running back Brian Robinson as a way to deflect from the investigation and press conference by the Attorney General.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO