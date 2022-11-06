ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Commanders president issues statement after backlash from fans, media

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright released a statement following backlash from a spokesperson’s response earlier in the day. The Washington Commanders were once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier on Wednesday, the office of Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced that there will be a press conference on Thursday that is in regards to the Commanders. Shortly thereafter, a team spokesperson responded, where they decided to bring up the shooting of running back Brian Robinson as a way to deflect from the investigation and press conference by the Attorney General.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy