WYTV.com
12 local organizations to be featured in WRTA Holiday Lights Campaign
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 2022 WRTA Holidays Lights Campaign has chosen a dozen local organizations for their efforts to “light up the Valley” this year. WRTA, along with sponsors First National Bank and WKBN 27, will honor the selected organizations at a kickoff event at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown.
WYTV.com
Local organization needs help with holiday gifts as need increases
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 46 days until Christmas but just 33 days to help some children have a joyful holiday. Protestant Family Service needs more people who can help. Protestant Family Service already has Christmas gifts ready to distribute, but it needs more. Normally, it helps 70...
WYTV.com
Prediabetes seminar to be held at Boardman hospital
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health is having a pre-diabetes information session at St. Elizabeth Health Center’s Boardman campus. It’s from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The seminar is free, but pre-registration is required. Call 330-480-2676 to register.
WYTV.com
Local Turkey Trot adds new event
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not just runners and walkers that you’ll see at the Warren Kiwanis Club Turkey Trot this year. Four-legged friends are part of the fun, now. In partnership with the Mathews High School Key Club, a dog parade will be added this year.
WYTV.com
Red Cross to hold blood drive at Sharon hospital
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Sharon Regional Medical Center School of Nursing on Wednesday. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Shool of Nursing is in Sharon Regional Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-Red Cross.
WYTV.com
Valley venue hosts ‘Mob Talk’ forum on NEO mob history
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Youngstown Mob Talk” is coming to the Robins Theatre in Warren. WKBN First News producer Johnny Chechitelli and James Naples, III, are hosts of the “Youngstown Mob” Facebook group. They will present a night of exploration into Northeast Ohio’s history with the mob.
WYTV.com
Date announced for Youngstown Holiday Light Up Night
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- City officials have confirmed the date for one Youngstown holiday tradition. According to the City of Youngstown Facebook page, the Holiday Light up Night & Parade will be Friday, Dec. 2. The parade map can be seen below:. The post said that Flea on Phelps will commence...
WYTV.com
Community meeting discusses ambulances, hospitals in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A discussion of safety in the city of Youngstown focused on the ambulance service residents receive and what the future holds. The second meeting of a three-part city safety series took place Wednesday night at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church. The focus was ambulance response times and what the city can do to help the problem.
WYTV.com
‘Red wave’ hits Valley again, councilwoman says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the much-predicted “red wave” of Republican candidates across the country has not materialized yet, some are wondering if that phenomenon did happen here in the Valley Tuesday. At least one local officeholder believes Tuesday’s victories for state and local Republican candidates were...
WYTV.com
Election 2022: Cutrona wins battle for Ohio’s 58th District
(WKBN) – Incumbent Al Cutrona has defeated challenger Bruce Neff for Ohio’s 58th District House seat, according to unofficial election returns. Cutrona ran on his experience in office, telling 27 First News in October that he has passed more bills in the House than any other legislator. He said he’s going to continue doing that.
WYTV.com
Austintown man dead in Warren murder
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning accused of murder. Theodore Nolan, 29, was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m. Monday on a murder charge. According to court records, the murder victim was Lee Lambert, 36, of Austintown. According...
WYTV.com
Kinsman couple facing charges, accused of dunking teen underwater as discipline
KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kinsman man and woman are facing charges after a report that they were dunking a child underwater as punishment. Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Mayburn Barclay Road early Wednesday morning after a report that a teenager was being physically abused at the home.
WYTV.com
New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December. The home bleachers have been there since 1969. The new aluminum-style bleachers will include more handicap-accessible seating. It will fit around 5,000 fans. The current bleachers seat around 6,000. The tradition...
WYTV.com
Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio
(WKBN) — The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted — with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates. Vance beat Ryan with 53% to Ryan’s 47%. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras called...
WYTV.com
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice in the buttocks at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on a North Side sidewalk. The man was walking south on Belmont Avenue at Catalina Avenue in front of a plaza when he was shot.
WYTV.com
Winner selected in 59th District House race
(WKBN) – Voters have picked the Democratic candidate in the race for Ohio’s 59th House District, which also included two Independent candidates. Democrat Lauren McNally received just over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, defeating Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro. McNally is a Youngstown City...
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s 5th ward council seat will soon be vacant, how to apply
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be a vacancy on Youngstown City Council following 5th Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally being elected Tuesday as state representative for Ohio’s 59th District. The Mahoning County Democratic Party is accepting resumes in order to fill the vacancy. Resumes must be submitted...
WYTV.com
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
WYTV.com
Don’t burn those leaves! Here’s why
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An urgent warning from firefighters: Don’t burn your leaves. Fire officials are asking people to dispose of the fallen foliage safely. This comes after several fire departments have responded to more than a dozen burning-related emergencies recently. Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief...
WYTV.com
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ to debut at Valley theater
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A debut performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will happen next month on the Main Street Theater stage in Columbiana. Indigo Family Theater is producing the play with showings on December 9-10 and 16-17 at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on December 11 and 18.
