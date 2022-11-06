ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

November snowfall promises solid start to Tahoe snow season as Bay Area prepares for wet weather

By Anser Hassan via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGpFx_0j0wNbgD00

Jeffery Klick and his family are preparing for the snow season, trying on snow boots for their trip to Tahoe at the Sports Basement in Walnut Creek.

Klick grew up snowboarding in Switzerland. But this will be the first time his two young kids go skiing -- and the first time Klick will be back in the snow since the pandemic.

"It's really exciting. I am trying to teach these guys a little bit about snow and culture and mountains, and being outdoors a little bit more. I'm really excited to get started," says Klick.

Those seeking to hit the slopes after the pandemic closures are likely to make up huge crowds that visit Tahoe this season, says Kevin "Coop" Cooper , who monitors activity around the Tahoe area.

MORE: Wet weather pattern expected in Bay Area into next week; will help reduce fire danger

"I have a feeling that we will see pre-pandemic visitor volume in the Lake Tahoe Basin in the winter time. So, that will be good for everybody in and around the region," he said.

Tahoe is kicking off November with solid snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts the big storm set to start on Sunday could dump up to four feet of snow at the higher elevations. Cooper says an early snowfall means resorts may even open early.

"Historically Thanksgiving has really been the kick-off to the season. But after last year, if we can open up just a few days early, that will be absolutely fantastic for skiers and riders," Cooper said.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

It will also be great for the region, which has been struggling with losses from the pandemic. Last winter, resorts played it safe with a reservation system. But this year, Cooper says it's back to full operations. His hope for this snow season: consistency.

"It doesn't matter what side of the fence you are on; climate is changing. And last year, we saw it. All of our snow, at least 95% of it, came in two weeks of December. And then January, February, March, we didn't see snow again. We maybe saw centimeters," he said.

Cooper says if the region can average over a 100 inches of snow a month from now through March, it could be an incredible season. He says, so far, they are off to a good start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0j0wNbgD00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service.  A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation.  Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow, possibility of thundersnow

SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday  -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf

PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Heavy rain overnight, nasty Tuesday morning commute

The next round of heavy rain is headed directly towards the Bay Area with a pop coming around 10 p.m Monday., but the main event will be occurring overnight. KTVU Meteorologist Bill Martin says expect a nasty Tuesday morning commute.
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River

SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
SAN JOSE, CA
2news.com

Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra

A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
CARSON CITY, NV
KRON4 News

Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco

(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
OAKLAND, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy