Metallica, Def Leppard, Pete Wentz And More Set To Publish Graphic Novels

Photo: Getty Images

Vault Comics has announced a new line of graphic novels that is sure to entice rock fans. Headshell will include projects from Metallica , Def Leppard , Fall Out Boy ’s Pete Wentz, The Beach Boys , and more.

The series “works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences,” reads a press release. “ Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists’ careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love." Veteran songwriter, producer and publisher Richard Rudolph will be in charge of strategy and artist relations for Headshell .

“The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers," Metallica's Lars Ulrich said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with them.”



A timeline has yet to be announced, but the first graphic novel to be published will be Dying Inside from Wentz, Hannah Klein and Lisa Sterle.

“Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favorite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience–in the best possible way,” Wentz said in a statement. “Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humor and Vault’s creative support throughout the entire process, I’m excited to share it with the world soon.”