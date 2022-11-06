Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. While there are now thousands of cryptocurrencies, a few well-known names sit at the top of the rankings. There are the market leaders, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also a sub-set of additional cryptos that are vastly popular. Take TRON, for example. TRON has become a big name in the industry, but why is this the case? What does TRON offer its users?

2 DAYS AGO