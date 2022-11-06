ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton Will Make CMA History If He Wins This Award in 2022

By Taylor Cunningham
 3 days ago
(Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Gold Derby users have Chris Stapleton pegged as the 2022 CMA Single of the Year winner. If they’re right, which they often are, that would mean he’ll make history by being the first singer to earn the award three times.

As it stands, he and several country music stars are tied for the record with two Single of the Year trophies. Stapleton took his first home in 2018 for Broken Halos and his second in 2021 for Starting Over. That means he’s earned just as many wins as Alan Jackson, George Strait, Johnny Cash, Lee Ann Womack, Lady A, Willie Nelson, and Little Big Town.

The feat would also give Chris Stapleton a tie for two consecutive Single of the Year wins. He’d share the honor with Lady A.

Gold Derby is the leading prediction site for entertainment awards. People guess who will win trophies at events such as the Grammys, Oscars, and, of course, the CMAs.

Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce are Chris Stapleton’s Biggest Contenders

Out of the Top 24 Users on the platform, 14 believe Chris Stapleton has the win in the bag for his song You Should Probably Leave. Those users earned their rank by amassing the highest prediction scores during last year’s ceremony.

Out of the remaining users, five believe Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce will win for their duet, Never Wanted to Be That Girl. Then three are betting on Cody Johnson’s Til You Can’t. And two chose Kelsea Ballerini‘s Half of My Hometown, which features Kenny Chesney. None of his contenders have ever won the coveted award before.

If Chris Stapleton doesn’t break the record this year, he’s still bound to have an exciting and successful night. The 44-year-old is up for five awards total. Aside from Song of the Year, You Should Probably Leave is also up for Single of the Year. And I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) is up for Music Video of the Year.

On top of that, the crooner also has a chance at Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Singleton has won the latter five times. However, he’s never nabbed an Entertainer of the Year, despite this year’s being his sixth nod.

Fans don’t have to wait long to see how the night turns out. The 56th annual CMA Awards take place this Wed, Nov. 9th. People can catch the show, hosted by Luke Byran and Peyton Manning, live on ABC at 8/7 pm CT.

