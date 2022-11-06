Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
fox8live.com
LSU women’s basketball recruiting class ranked No. 1, according to ESPN
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just her second season as the head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team, Kim Mulkey has brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN. The class is led by guard Mikaylah Williams of Shreveport, who is ranked...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
NOLA.com
One of the newest LSU football commitments is a John Ehret junior and ‘everything you want in an offensive lineman’
John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee worried before the season that colleges would not see the vast improvement he made over the summer. Kirk Kelley, a former Ehret offensive lineman who played at Troy in college, preached patience. “I was like, ‘Dude, once they see that you actually dropped the...
fox8live.com
A prep recruit has flipped commitment to LSU after Alabama win
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Brian Kelly’s gutsy call to go for two and beat Alabama 32-31 in Tiger Stadium was an era-shifting moment for the program and will always have a place in Louisiana sports history. That moment is the kind that brings change to a program, and...
fox8live.com
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen recap an LSU win over Alabama
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks upset win over No. 6 Alabama in OT (Full News Conference) LSU head coach Brian Kelly talked about the Tigers' upset win over No. 6 Alabama in overtime, including his gutsy decision to go for two after scoring. Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama...
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
fox8live.com
UNO football bid overwhelmingly shot down by students’ vote
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UNO Privateer football will not be a reality anytime soon. Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that UNO students overwhelmingly voted against increasing fees that would be designated for the use of launching a new football program and stadium. See a spelling or grammar error...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
fox8live.com
LSU’s Angel Reese scores 31 in debut as Tigers rout Bellarmine to open season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU (1-0) opened the 2022-2023 season with a dominant win over Bellarmine (0-1) on Monday, Nov. 7. The Tigers roared to a 125-50 victory. Maryland transfer Angel Reese scored 21 points in the first half and was 9-for-12 from the field and also grabbed nine rebounds.
Lil Wayne shares his support for LSU after OT win over Alabama
LSU Tiger fan and Louisiana native Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday night following the team’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
WDSU
UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
fox8live.com
Gleason Gras is set to return after a two-year hiatus
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saint Steve Gleason met with his non-profit organization, “Team Gleason,” at New Orleans’ Dave and Busters to announce the return of Gleason Gras on Nov. 25. Gleason Gras is a one-night event aimed at raising awareness and money for Lou Gehrig’s disease,...
Election Day in Kenner, he’s got history & a haircut
He's got a haircut and history in his hands in Kenner, Louisiana.
NOLA.com
'Nobody has inspired me more than Matthew Block:' John Bel Edwards' right hand steps down
Matthew Block was jogging one evening in Thibodaux seven years ago when he stopped to help the Democratic candidate for governor set up at a campaign event. One thing led to another, and several months later, after John Bel Edwards was elected governor, he tapped Block to be part of his inner circle as executive counsel.
