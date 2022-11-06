ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

A prep recruit has flipped commitment to LSU after Alabama win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Brian Kelly’s gutsy call to go for two and beat Alabama 32-31 in Tiger Stadium was an era-shifting moment for the program and will always have a place in Louisiana sports history. That moment is the kind that brings change to a program, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

UNO football bid overwhelmingly shot down by students’ vote

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UNO Privateer football will not be a reality anytime soon. Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that UNO students overwhelmingly voted against increasing fees that would be designated for the use of launching a new football program and stadium. See a spelling or grammar error...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win

NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Gleason Gras is set to return after a two-year hiatus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saint Steve Gleason met with his non-profit organization, “Team Gleason,” at New Orleans’ Dave and Busters to announce the return of Gleason Gras on Nov. 25. Gleason Gras is a one-night event aimed at raising awareness and money for Lou Gehrig’s disease,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

