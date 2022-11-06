ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Dwight Howard signs with Taiwan team Taoyuan Leopards

Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard has signed a contract with a Taiwanese team, the Taoyuan Leopards, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Howard played 60 games with the Lakers last season, including 27 starts. He became a free agent after the season and remained unsigned before the overseas opportunity came along.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hoops Rumors

NBPA objects to Nets' conditions of reinstatement for Kyrie Irving

The players union has objections to the six conditions that the Nets are requiring Kyrie Irving to meet before he can resume playing, writes Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said the union will likely file an appeal on Irving’s behalf. Brown calls the conditions unreasonable and points out that social media posts aren’t addressed in the collective bargaining agreement.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James out Monday with left foot soreness

Superstar forward LeBron James has been ruled out for Monday’s game at Utah due to left foot soreness, the Lakers announced (Twitter link via Marc Stein). In addition to James, starting guards Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker have been ruled out Monday, as both are dealing with a non-COVID illness. Big man Anthony Davis (lower back) is listed as probable on the second of a back-to-back after Sunday’s loss to Cleveland, so at least that’s a positive development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Nets owner Joe Tsa warn by 'strong voices' to reconsider hiring Ime Udoka

The Nets may be having second thoughts about hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach, tweets NBA reporter Marc Stein, who hears that “strong voices” are warning owner Joe Tsai about the potential move. Udoka emerged as the “strong frontrunner” for the job almost immediately after the decision to part ways with Steve Nash was announced last Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Larry Nance Jr. hasn't been ruled out for Bulls game

Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. appears to have avoided a major injury after leaving Monday’s loss to Indiana in the third quarter due to a knee problem. As Andrew Lopez of ESPN writes, Nance’s left knee hyperextended while he was attempting to grab a rebound and there was some initial fear that he had torn a ligament. However, further testing determined there’s no significant damage.
INDIANA STATE
