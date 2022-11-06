ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former MoviePass Executives Knew Their Unlimited Plan Was Losing Money But Lied To Defraud Investors, Prosecutors Said

By Anna Betts
buzzfeednews.com
 6 days ago
buzzfeednews.com

Laid-Off Meta Workers On US Visas Say The Company Has Left Them Hanging

Hundreds of laid-off Meta employees on US work visas are in a panic after failing to get responses from a dedicated email hotline set up by the company to guide them. Many are worried by the fact that if they don’t get a new job soon, they will be required to leave the US. Others who happened to be traveling abroad when the layoffs hit are no longer sure whether they can return to their homes here.

