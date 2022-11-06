Former MoviePass Executives Knew Their Unlimited Plan Was Losing Money But Lied To Defraud Investors, Prosecutors Said

Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Accused Of Threatening New Jersey Synagogues Allegedly Wrote A Screed Fantasizing About Killing Jews
The man who prompted last week's FBI warning of a threat to New Jersey synagogues has been arrested, officials said Thursday. The 18-year-old suspect, Omar Alkattoul, allegedly wrote a violent screed detailing his hatred of Jews and his desire to commit a deadly attack on a synagogue. The arrest came...
buzzfeednews.com
Laid-Off Meta Workers On US Visas Say The Company Has Left Them Hanging
Hundreds of laid-off Meta employees on US work visas are in a panic after failing to get responses from a dedicated email hotline set up by the company to guide them. Many are worried by the fact that if they don’t get a new job soon, they will be required to leave the US. Others who happened to be traveling abroad when the layoffs hit are no longer sure whether they can return to their homes here.
