ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

49ers Need the Cardinals to Beat the Seahawks in Week 9

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2S8y_0j0wLXAb00

A Seahawks loss to the Cardinals could greatly benefit the 49ers coming out of their Bye week.

The Bye week is in full swing for the 49ers in Week 9.

Anything football related today is surely going to be in the back of their minds as they continue to unplug. However, there could a game of interest that the 49ers may want to keep an eye on.

That game is the NFC West division matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers need the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks in Week 9. Seattle is currently sitting atop in first place of the division with a 5-3 record. The 49ers are not far off with a 4-4 record, but cannot close the gap since they do not play this week.

Arizona needs to take things into their own hands and do the 49ers a favor by beating the Seahawks. Doing so will bring the 49ers just a half-game within reach of the Seahawks. And a win for the Cardinals doesn't threaten the 49ers much in the division. It'll benefit them greatly to have the Seahawks lose so that they can come out of the Bye into Week 10 to beat the Chargers and ideally take the lead in the NFC West.

So just for Week 9, the 49ers should be huge Cardinals fans. Arizona has a good chance to beat the Seahawks. They suffered a loss to the Seahawks just a few weeks ago in Seattle, but they were without DeAndre Hopkins. With Hopkins back in the fold, the Cardinals offense has been more efficient and explosive.

I'd have to side with the Cardinals winning this game, but then again you never know with the roller coaster ride that is Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. Keep your fingers crossed on a Cardinals victory today 49ers fans.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season

The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker 'Leading This Team', Says QB Geno Smith

With a 6-3 record and a 2-1 record inside the division, the Seattle Seahawks are in charge of their playoff destiny. One of the largest reasons for Seattle's recent success has been the lucrative play of rookie running back Kenneth Walker. Since taking over the starting role for injured Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy