A Seahawks loss to the Cardinals could greatly benefit the 49ers coming out of their Bye week.

The Bye week is in full swing for the 49ers in Week 9.

Anything football related today is surely going to be in the back of their minds as they continue to unplug. However, there could a game of interest that the 49ers may want to keep an eye on.

That game is the NFC West division matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers need the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks in Week 9. Seattle is currently sitting atop in first place of the division with a 5-3 record. The 49ers are not far off with a 4-4 record, but cannot close the gap since they do not play this week.

Arizona needs to take things into their own hands and do the 49ers a favor by beating the Seahawks. Doing so will bring the 49ers just a half-game within reach of the Seahawks. And a win for the Cardinals doesn't threaten the 49ers much in the division. It'll benefit them greatly to have the Seahawks lose so that they can come out of the Bye into Week 10 to beat the Chargers and ideally take the lead in the NFC West.

So just for Week 9, the 49ers should be huge Cardinals fans. Arizona has a good chance to beat the Seahawks. They suffered a loss to the Seahawks just a few weeks ago in Seattle, but they were without DeAndre Hopkins. With Hopkins back in the fold, the Cardinals offense has been more efficient and explosive.

I'd have to side with the Cardinals winning this game, but then again you never know with the roller coaster ride that is Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. Keep your fingers crossed on a Cardinals victory today 49ers fans.