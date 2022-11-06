ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2022-2023 MLB Offseason Calendar and Key Dates: Free Agency, Winter Meetings, Rule 5

By Jack Vita
The Major League Baseball offseason has begun. Here is a calendar of important offseason dates, including free agency, winter meetings, the Rule 5 Draft, arbitration deadlines, qualifying offer deadlines, the World Baseball Classic, and more.

With the Houston Astros winning their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night, the Major League Baseball offseason began on Sunday.

Here is a calendar of important offseason dates and events:

Monday, Nov. 7:

  • Finalists for the annual Baseball Writers Association of America Major League Baseball awards will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.
  • Hall of Fame candidates for the Contemporary Baseball Era will be announced

Monday, Nov 7 - Thursday, Nov. 10: General managers meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thursday, Nov. 10:

  • Deadline for teams to tender their eligible free agents the qualifying offer.

  • Free agency begins. Players can negotiate and sign with any team as of this date.

  • Louisville Silver Slugger Awards for the American League and National League will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winners for the American League and National League will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 15:

  • Rule 5 Deadline - Eligible minor league players must be added to their club's 40-man roster, or teams will be at risk of losing them in the Rule 5 Draft. Per Major League Baseball, Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club's 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.
  • American League and National League Manager of the Year Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: American League and National League Cy Young Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Nov. 17: American League and National League MVP Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Friday, Nov. 18: MLB non-tender deadline - All teams must offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for the 2023 season by this date. Players that do not receive a contract offer and are 'non-tendered' become free agents immediately.

Monday, Nov. 21: 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot will be released. Voting will take place up through Dec. 31.

Sunday, Dec. 4: Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will meet and the results from their meeting will be announced live on MLB Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Dec. 4 - Wednesday, Dec. 7: MLB winter meetings will take place in San Diego, California.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Wednesday, Dec. 7: Recipients of the Hall of Fame's 2023 Frick Award for broadcasters and BBWAA Career Excellence Award for writers are announced.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: Rule 5 Draft

Friday, Jan. 13: Deadline to avoid arbitration — If teams are unable to reach an agreement with arbitration-eligible players on a contract for the 2023 season by this date, they will begin an arbitration hearing.

Sunday, Jan. 15: 2023 international signing period begins.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: The class National Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Monday, Jan. 30 — Friday, Feb. 17: Arbitration hearings for players that did not agree to terms on a contract with their club.

Feb, TBA: Pitchers and catchers report for spring training, and spring training begins.

Wednesday, Mar. 8: The World Baseball Classic begins.

Thursday, Mar. 30: Opening Day 2023

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show

