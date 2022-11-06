Penn State moves up AP Top 25 college football rankings after routing Indiana on the road

Penn State (7-2, 4-2) moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 poll Sunday after dominating Indiana this week. The Nittany Lions were ranked 14th after their 45-14 road win against the Hoosiers.

Georgia maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot in the rankings after defeating Tennessee, which dropped from No. 2 (in a tie with Ohio State) to No. 5.

The Buckeyes kept the No. 2 ranking all to themselves after getting past Northwestern, while Michigan moved up a spot after making easy work of Rutgers.

TCU moved up three places to No. 4 after defeating Texas Tech. The top four teams all share a 9-0 record.

No. 7 LSU was the highest ranked two-loss team after making the week’s biggest jump in the poll — eight spots — on the heels of an overtime win against Alabama.

Kansas State took the poll’s biggest hit, falling 10 spots after losing to Texas.

Penn State received 735 points from voters, 59 ahead of No. 15 North Carolina and 146 behind No. 13 Utah.

The Big Ten once again had four ranked teams: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. The Illini dropped seven spots after losing to Michigan State.

The second College Football Playoffs rankings will be released Tuesday night. The CFP selection committee ranked Penn State one spot higher than AP voters last week.

The Nittany Lions have three regular-season games remaining and will face Maryland (6-3, 3-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox.

The full AP rankings are below.

AP Top 25

(Nov. 6, 2022)

1. Georgia (9-0), 1,574 (62 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (9-0), 1,500 (1)

3. Michigan (9-0), 1,455

4. TCU (9-0), 1,361

5. Tennessee (8-1), 1,339

6. Oregon (8-1), 1,258

7. LSU (7-2), 1,132

8. USC (8-1), 1,061

9. UCLA (8-1), 1,040

10. Alabama (7-2), 1,009

11. Ole Miss (8-1), 962

12. Clemson (8-1), 938

13. Utah (7-2), 881

14. Penn State (7-2), 735

15. North Carolina (8-1), 676

16. Tulane (8-1), 607

17. North Carolina State (7-2), 547

18. Texas (6-3), 399

19. Liberty (8-1), 358

20. Notre Dame (6-3), 316

21. Illinois (7-2), 262

22. UCF (7-2), 257

23. Kansas State (6-3), 247

24. Washington (7-2), 187

25. Florida State (6-3) 78

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1