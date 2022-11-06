Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins
Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Justin Tucker is Instagram Live gold, trolls Saints on flight home
Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker completely trolled the New Orleans Saints in the funniest way on his flight home. Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker proved once again to be more than just a talented NFL player. He had the most hilarious comment about the New Orleans Saints on an Instagram Live video from Marlon Humphrey. Tucker told Humphrey, “You’re going to have me saying something silly like, ‘Racks on racks, smoking on that Saints pack.'”
Three Observations After Four-Game Homestand
The Tampa Bay Lightning began their home-heavy month of November with a four game homestand against three teams currently sitting in a playoff spot. Tampa Bay came out on the other end with a 2-1-1 record, collecting five of the possible eight points before heading out on the road for a single game and then returning home again for three more.
College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
Miami Heat’s biggest question for Jamal Cain in 2022-23
As the Miami Heat continue to try and figure out how to get to the level that they need to be at in this current, yet extremely young, NBA season, they will go through a series of tinkers and tweaks, searching for that right groove or mix. A huge part...
