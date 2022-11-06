Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker completely trolled the New Orleans Saints in the funniest way on his flight home. Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker proved once again to be more than just a talented NFL player. He had the most hilarious comment about the New Orleans Saints on an Instagram Live video from Marlon Humphrey. Tucker told Humphrey, “You’re going to have me saying something silly like, ‘Racks on racks, smoking on that Saints pack.'”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO