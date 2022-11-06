ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
islandeyenews.com

Love At First Sight On Sullivan’s Island

Tucker Dodson, now a pilot in the Air National Guard, spent his childhood “doing island things” and fishing the waters of Sullivan’s Island. Six years ago, Dodson’s freshman year of high school, he took his now wife kayaking in the back creeks. The couple returned to the creek off Thompson Ave for their wedding held in early October. Allie Dodson, a New York native moved to the Charleston area in 2007 and quickly realized the importance of Sullivan’s Island integral community. Both Allie and Tucker agreed that you can feel the connection to the community when you walk through its streets. “Those streets are just part of us. It’s our favorite place in the world,” Allie said. Shortly after the big move, Allie was enrolled in Wando High School where she met Tucker. Both were avid athletes, and captains of their sports team, a similarity which helped solidify their connection. After high school they went on to play in college, Tucker played lacrosse at the Merchant Marine Academy and Allie soccer at Limestone University.
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
power98fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
wpde.com

Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
LAKE CITY, IA
live5news.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
FORT MILL, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina sees more than 8,000 sea turtle nests during season ending Oct. 31, 2nd-most on record

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were more than 8,000 sea turtle nests laid along the South Carolina coast during the just-concluded season, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. Data collected by the agency’s staff and its volunteer network showed an estimated 8,004 nests — the second-highest number on record. The nesting season […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy