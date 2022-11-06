Read full article on original website
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
islandeyenews.com
Love At First Sight On Sullivan’s Island
Tucker Dodson, now a pilot in the Air National Guard, spent his childhood “doing island things” and fishing the waters of Sullivan’s Island. Six years ago, Dodson’s freshman year of high school, he took his now wife kayaking in the back creeks. The couple returned to the creek off Thompson Ave for their wedding held in early October. Allie Dodson, a New York native moved to the Charleston area in 2007 and quickly realized the importance of Sullivan’s Island integral community. Both Allie and Tucker agreed that you can feel the connection to the community when you walk through its streets. “Those streets are just part of us. It’s our favorite place in the world,” Allie said. Shortly after the big move, Allie was enrolled in Wando High School where she met Tucker. Both were avid athletes, and captains of their sports team, a similarity which helped solidify their connection. After high school they went on to play in college, Tucker played lacrosse at the Merchant Marine Academy and Allie soccer at Limestone University.
fox13news.com
Watch: Bride jokingly blows dust off vows during ceremony as 15-year relationship finally leads to wedding
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. - This wedding was a long time coming, and the bride made sure everyone knew it. As Christie Jefferies and her groom, Byron, stood before their guests at their October wedding in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, she had a surprise in store when it came time for the couple to exchange their vows.
power98fm.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State
This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
wpde.com
Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
wpde.com
SC ranks 18th largest age gap between politicians & residents, study shows
(WCIV) — According to Coventry Direct's study, South Carolina ranks 18th largest age gap discrepancy between its elected officials and residents. The average age of South Carolina elected officials is 62.80 years old, while the average age of South Carolina residents is 40.20. The average age difference between politicians...
live5news.com
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
wpde.com
Hurricane Nicole begins its northerly turn, hours before landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole is hours away from making landfall on the Florida coast and there are changes with the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm has started to make its right turn, to the north. It's now moving to the...
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
South Carolina sees more than 8,000 sea turtle nests during season ending Oct. 31, 2nd-most on record
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were more than 8,000 sea turtle nests laid along the South Carolina coast during the just-concluded season, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. Data collected by the agency’s staff and its volunteer network showed an estimated 8,004 nests — the second-highest number on record. The nesting season […]
Scratch-off sold at Charlotte 7-Eleven turns out to be worth $3 million
CHARLOTTE — Nobody from North Carolina became a billionaire after ̶M̶o̶n̶d̶a̶y̶'̶s̶ Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, but one lucky person in Charlotte won a $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket on Monday. Carvent Webb bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket for...
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
