Emergent Metals Stock (OTCBB: EGMCF) Presents Deep Value Play For End Of Year Metals Rally – Mike Swanson

wallstreetwindow.com
This Is A Huge Turning Point In The Global Financial Markets – Mike Swanson
Last week was a huge turning point in the global financial markets. I’m not talking about the stock market, even though that is what all the financial media in the United States talks about. I’ll make note of it in a bit, but what I’m talking about are the global currency markets. Last week the US dollar index had its biggest two day decline in thirteen years. The volatility with currencies was extreme on a historical basis for them. Take a look for instance at the ETF FXF, which tracks the Swiss Franc.
wallstreetwindow.com
US Dollar Index Rally Ends On CPI News While Gold And Silver Rally Continues – Mike Swanson
The stock market is soaring today after news of a slightly improved CPI came out before the open. Everyone is talking about the stock market and giving new bull price predictions for it. I want to show you, though, what is happening with the US dollar index, because no one is talking about it. It has been rallying all year, but now that rally has broken down on a simple technical charting basis. Gold and silver tend to go up when the dollar goes down and both are now rising. Foreign markets also tend to become good places to trade and invest for Americans when the US dollar index goes down, and some world markets are going through their 200-day moving averages this week.
wallstreetwindow.com
Why Technical Analysis Is Critical for the Success of Traders and Investors – Chris Vermeulen
Suppose you have suffered from significant losses or have a large account drawdown during market corrections or bear markets. In that case, your investing process has one or possibly two critical flaws. The brutal truth is if you can’t control these two problems, you will never experience long-term sustainable growth or avoid large drawdowns in your trading and retirement accounts. So let me tell you what they are to help you work towards correcting them.
