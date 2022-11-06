Emergent Metals Stock (OTCBB: EGMCF) Presents Deep Value Play For End Of Year Metals Rally – Mike Swanson

The stock market is soaring today after news of a slightly improved CPI came out before the open. Everyone is talking about the stock market and giving new bull price predictions for it. I want to show you, though, what is happening with the US dollar index, because no one is talking about it. It has been rallying all year, but now that rally has broken down on a simple technical charting basis. Gold and silver tend to go up when the dollar goes down and both are now rising. Foreign markets also tend to become good places to trade and invest for Americans when the US dollar index goes down, and some world markets are going through their 200-day moving averages this week.

2 DAYS AGO