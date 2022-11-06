Read full article on original website
WVNews
Stakeholders react to rejection of West Virginia's Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia voters overwhelmingly rejected all four of the proposed amendments to the state Constitution that were on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, including the much-discussed Amendment 2. Amendment 2, which would have allowed the West Virginia Legislature to consider eliminating tangible personal...
WVNews
The people have spoken, but are lawmakers really listening?
One thing is crystal clear in West Virginia: Voters may favor Republican candidates and lean conservative, but no matter the party, we don’t want all the power centralized in Charleston. West Virginians sent that message by drubbing four constitutional amendments in Tuesday’s election while at the same time giving...
WVNews
Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states
Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats' gains in Tuesday's elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
WVNews
Federal health insurance marketplace enrollment open now
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians who need health insurance through the federal health insurance marketplace at the beginning of the new year have just over five weeks left to sign up online. For coverage to begin at the first of the year, the deadline to register is...
WVNews
GOP earns supermajorities in Florida House, Senate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican former Florida State and NFL football star has defeated a prominent north Florida Democratic state senator to help the GOP take supermajorities in both chambers of the statehouse, which was already dominated by Republicans. Corey Simon, who was an All-Pro defensive lineman with...
