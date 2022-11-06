Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO