ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats

Utah’s Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state’s four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening. Moore holds...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts

SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Midterm Election 2022: Live Utah updates

Tune into our Election Day coverage live on our Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages or listen live below:. The Associated Press has called Republican Blake Moore as the projected winner at 121,157 votes. Utah District 2. The Associated Press has called Republican Chris Stewart the winner of the 2nd...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

How the Utah Republican Party Chair is feeling on election night

Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
UTAH STATE
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Salt Lake City, UT
562
Followers
484
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Utah Investigative Journalism Project was founded in 2016 as a non-profit, public service journalism and educational resource for the state and region.

 http://utahinvestigative.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy