kslnewsradio.com
Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert
SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
UTAH LT. GOV: 30-45 minute delay expected in preliminary election results
30-45 minute delays are expected for any preliminary election results due to long lines at polling locations, says Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.
ksl.com
Utah county clerks to withhold early election results until everyone in line on time has voted
SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said early results from Tuesday's general election will not be released until all polling locations close for the night and everyone in line on time has voted. "Eligible voters deserve the opportunity to cast their ballots without outside influence, including data...
Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats
Utah’s Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state’s four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening. Moore holds...
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election
As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.
Real-time November 8, 2022, Utah midterm election results
See the major races we're covering tonight for the Nov. 8 general election. Check back after the polls close for results in real-time.
ABC 4
Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts
SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.
kslnewsradio.com
Midterm Election 2022: Live Utah updates
Tune into our Election Day coverage live on our Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages or listen live below:. The Associated Press has called Republican Blake Moore as the projected winner at 121,157 votes. Utah District 2. The Associated Press has called Republican Chris Stewart the winner of the 2nd...
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
kjzz.com
New Utah state flag may soon be decided as top 5 design options are revealed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Flag Task Force may soon announce a new state flag after they revealed the top five designs. They said they will hold a public meeting to review the top designs, which were voted on in a survey by over 44,100 Utah residents from across the state.
upr.org
How the Utah Republican Party Chair is feeling on election night
Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
KSLTV
Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season
SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
utahbusiness.com
Not all of the ideas to save the Great Salt Lake are good ones.
Y ou’ve probably heard by now, but the Great Salt Lake is drying up. The lake reached record lows this summer, dropping to 4,190.1 feet in July. To put this in perspective, the lake was flexing about 3,000 square miles in the 90s. Now, it’s withered to less than 1,000.
KSLTV
New Utah storm may produce 1-3 feet of mountain snow; power officials brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm...
Big snowfall forecasted, increasing resorts’ already above-average snowpack
Attention Summit County: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday PARK CITY, Utah — The monster winter storm on its way to Utah is forecasted to […]
Utah’s flu cases are doubling weekly in the U. Health system. Here’s what a doctor says can keep you out of the hospital
University of Utah Health is reporting a weekly doubling of flu cases. A top U. Health administrator is advising Utahns to get their annual flu shot to avoid hospitalization or death and to protect others.
kjzz.com
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project
