King County, WA

KUOW

Thousands of Snohomish County residents still without power

Public utility crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity following last Friday's windstorm. While power is back for more 220,000 customers since then, crews are still working on a number of big jobs, according to Snohomish County PUD. “We’re seeing damage that some of our crews have...
MyNorthwest

Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris

For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT, Everett Mayor at odds over homeless encampment work

EVERETT, Wash. - It appears the City of Everett and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are at odds, after the state’s "Right of Way Safety Initiative" began work in Everett. The program clears out homeless encampments on WSDOT property while ensuring the people living in those camps...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
Local Insider

King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up

Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation

A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
SILVERDALE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Public memorial for D’Vonne Pickett to be held at Climate Pledge Arena

A memorial to mark the life of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. will be held Thursday morning at Climate Pledge Arena. The public memorial service honoring Pickett’s life is slated to begin at 11 AM. Pickett was gunned down last month outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week

Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE

Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

More than 10,000 people without power in Auburn

Puget Sound Energy is reporting that more than 10,000 customers are without power in the south Auburn area. There are currently 20 active outages in the area, leaving 10,166 customers without electricity. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage is south...
AUBURN, WA
My Clallam County

Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup

PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
PORT ANGELES, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather

City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
TACOMA, WA

