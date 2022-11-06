Read full article on original website
Related
King County opens extra beds, extends hours for overnight shelter as temperatures drop
SEATTLE — King County is reactivating its severe cold weather response as temperatures are set to fall below freezing this week. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is launching its emergency mode Monday for emergency supplies and funds. The Compass Housing Alliance will open extra beds and extend its hours through Friday.
KUOW
Thousands of Snohomish County residents still without power
Public utility crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity following last Friday's windstorm. While power is back for more 220,000 customers since then, crews are still working on a number of big jobs, according to Snohomish County PUD. “We’re seeing damage that some of our crews have...
Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris
For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
KIMA TV
Wind from the west levels Snohomish County tree line knocking out power to 200,000
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Nov. 4, an atmospheric river brought record rain, flooding rivers, and an impressive rain shadow over downtown Seattle. It was immediately followed by a destructive wind event that had the highest impact over Snohomish and Island counties. The powerful west wind acted like hurricane force and changed the tree line and landscape!
q13fox.com
WSDOT, Everett Mayor at odds over homeless encampment work
EVERETT, Wash. - It appears the City of Everett and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are at odds, after the state’s "Right of Way Safety Initiative" began work in Everett. The program clears out homeless encampments on WSDOT property while ensuring the people living in those camps...
q13fox.com
Tracking November snow: Slick driving conditions for Sequim, Port Townsend
Areas in the North Sound are seeing snowy roadways after a winter-weather system rolled through the region. FOX 13 Seattle's John Hopperstad is live in Sequim with a closer look at the driving conditions, after multiple drivers spun out Monday night.
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up
Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
q13fox.com
Crews working to clean storm damage, restore power across Snohomish County
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Crews have been called to Snohomish County from across the state to help clear up damage from Friday night's storm. Snohomish PUD says 53 crews worked throughout the county Sunday night clearing up trees that fell on power lines. "The cleanup is pretty massive. There's a...
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
Power restored to more than 9,000 customers in Auburn area
AUBURN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported that more than 9,000 customers were without power in the south Auburn area. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage was south of State Route 18 and east of State Route 167. The...
Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation
A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
capitolhillseattle.com
Public memorial for D’Vonne Pickett to be held at Climate Pledge Arena
A memorial to mark the life of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. will be held Thursday morning at Climate Pledge Arena. The public memorial service honoring Pickett’s life is slated to begin at 11 AM. Pickett was gunned down last month outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened...
More than 40K still without power; some areas could see light snow
After heavy rain and high winds arrived in Western Washington, several areas are still dealing with power outages. Several school districts are running late or are closed due to ongoing power outages. See the list here. Our next round of weather is bringing cooler temperatures, pockets of snow or wet...
KUOW
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
capitolhillseattle.com
Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE
Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
MyNorthwest.com
More than 10,000 people without power in Auburn
Puget Sound Energy is reporting that more than 10,000 customers are without power in the south Auburn area. There are currently 20 active outages in the area, leaving 10,166 customers without electricity. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage is south...
My Clallam County
Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup
PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
Comments / 2