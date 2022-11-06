ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD bomb squad probes threat on Manhattan polling site

By Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The NYPD’s bomb squad descended on an Upper Manhattan polling place Sunday morning after a threat was reported there, cops said.

It turns out that the threat against the Jackie Robinson Educational Complex on Madison Avenue near East 107th Street in East Harlem was the work of someone who “didn’t want to go to school,” an NYPD spokeswoman told The Post.

“It had nothing to do with the election,” the police rep said of the threat, which was posted on Twitter on Saturday night. “It looks like it was specific to the school.”

The spokeswoman said similar threats have been made against the school in the past.

The NYPD investigated a bomb threat at a Manhattan polling site.
G.N. Miller
The incident occurred at the Jackie Robinson Educational Complex on Madison Avenue.
G.N. Miller

After the site was deemed safe , voting resumed there, officials said.

The NYPD has warned that “elevated vigilance” is needed during the midterm elections because of “hostile rhetoric” and “generalized threats” on online forums, according to an internal memo obtained by The Post last week.

