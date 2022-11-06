Man arrested for tossing cinder blocks off roof near NYC Marathon

A group of thieves attacked a worker at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Bronx, punching her and running over her feet with a mobility scooter, police said Wednesday as they released new video of the suspects.
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a
A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
BRONX - Police on Halloween walked in to what looked like a scene from a horror movie with blood soaked walls and floors in the hallway of a Bronx building. Cops say the building’s super was fatally stabbed by a tenant.
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
QUEENS (PIX11) — Robbers in Queens dragged a man from his car at gunpoint, put a plastic bag around his head and zip tied his hands, police said Tuesday. The robbers — three men — approached the 42-year-old victim around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24 near 35th Avenue and 146th Street, officials said. They got […]
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made.
A 79-year-old Brooklyn woman was killed Saturday by a reckless hit-and-run driver who struck the victim as she was exiting her car, city officials said. Verna McKnight was getting out of her car, parked on Church Avenue in East Flatbush, when investigators say the driver nailed the woman around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
