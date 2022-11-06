ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for tossing cinder blocks off roof near NYC Marathon

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore
 3 days ago

A man was busted for tossing cinder blocks Sunday off a Greenpoint roof – a block away from the New York City Marathon, cops said.

The 38-year-old suspect threw four blocks off the top of 236 Newell St. in Brooklyn around 12:30 p.m., striking and damaging three unoccupied vehicles, cops said.

Cops arrested a 38-year-old man who threw cinder blocks off a building.
The man was taken into custody, and reckless endangerment charges were pending against him, police said.

