ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Trial set for reenactor charged with leaving pipe bomb

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4GH9_0j0wJIxg00

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A federal trial for a former Civil War reenactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year.

Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia starting Dec. 16. Last week, however, a judge ordered that the proceedings be rescheduled for July to give defense attorneys more time to prepare, The Winchester Star reported.

A federal indictment unsealed last month accused Drake of planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Washington, during an annual reenactment in October 2017. The pipe bomb did not detonate and was rendered safe by police. But it resulted in the cancelation of the reenactment after its discovery.

The indictment also charges Drake with writing letters threatening violence at subsequent Cedar Creek reenactments as well as at an annual Remembrance Day Parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Drake has pleaded not guilty.

According to Judge Elizabeth Dillon’s order, his trial is now scheduled for July 10 to Aug. 4, 2023.

Drake is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail, the newspaper reported. His attorney, Donald Pender of Charlottesville, filed a motion last week asking that Drake be released until trial.

The motion says that since a prior detention hearing, all firearms were removed from his home. It also says that Drake has dietary restrictions due to allergies, acid reflux and ulcers, and that the jail has stopped accommodating those restrictions.

“He is currently only able to eat bread, water, and some fruit. In addition, his dentures have recently broken, and the jail has been unable to fix them, which further limits what he can eat,” the filing says.

Christopher Kavanaugh, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, has said Drake falsely claimed connections to antifa — short for “anti-fascists” and an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups — in his threatening letters to hide his actual identity and create additional political angst.

In reality, according to the indictment, Drake was a Civil War re-enactor who regularly participated in events at Cedar Creek until he was expelled from his unit in 2014. The indictment does not say that his expulsion motived his alleged misconduct.

Comments / 6

E Mon
6d ago

Note to all you seditionists out there; you lost the 1st time & will lose again. And he blames it on Antifa. Like all you Magats trying to start a Race War.

Reply
11
Tom Burden
6d ago

some of you will say we have rights and some of you deserve rice but not somebody like this he doesn't deserve anything but jail time

Reply(1)
7
ǝʅqᴉꓭsdɯnɹꓕ
6d ago

The fight against Fascism is real..right now in America...

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

‘He Was Your Prey’: Judge Deals 7.5-Year Sentence to U.S. Capitol Rioter Who Delivered Officer Michael Fanone by His Neck to a Violent Mob

A U.S. Capitol rioter who dragged Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone to a violent horde after pretending to help him will spend the next 7.5 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. “He was your prey,” declared U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson before she pronounced the sentence....
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Philly

Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was.  Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Law & Crime

Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide

A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
MCLEAN, VA
TheDailyBeast

Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison

A federal judge sentenced Hunter Seefried—one of the first insurrectionists to break into the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his Confederate flag-waving father, Kevin Seefried—to two years in prison on Monday. He must also spend a year on supervised release and pay a $2,000 restitution fee. Seefried, a 24-year-old Delaware resident, cleared glass and entered the Capitol after rioters smashed windows with a police shield on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a released statement from the United States Department of Justice. Seefried was also accused of helping to chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Senate halls. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden called Seefried’s actions “appalling” and a “flagrant affront to our system of government” and found Seefried and his father guilty in June, Politico reported. But when it came down to sentencing, McFadden called the prosecution’s 64 months sentencing suggestion “overly harsh.” “I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” McFadden said, adding that he had an “impulsiveness that is in part attributable to your age.”Read it at Department of Justice
DELAWARE STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy