Evansville, IN

Free rides offered around the Tri-State for Election Day

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re looking for a ride on Election day, several local bus services have got you covered.

In Evansville, a METS spokesperson says they’re inviting everyone to take advantage of their offer this Election Day.

HART in Henderson is also offering free bus rides on November 8 for their “Try Transit” promotion.

Over in Owensboro, officials are hoping to increase voter turnout by waiving public transit fees on Election Day. Owensboro Transit System rides will be free from 6:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. and buses will run on their regular routes.

METS hours will be a tad bit different that day. Officials say the transit’s hours will run 6:15 a.m. through 12:15 a.m. the next day.

“METS invites all, especially those who have not ridden METS BUS, or have not ridden in a while, to take a trip or two on METS bus,” says a METS spokesperson. “Use of public transportation eases traffic congestion, overall emission output with fewer cars on the roadway, and reduces the overall cost per trip.”

