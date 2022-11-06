Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Car hits espresso stand in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a car hit an espresso stand in Kent Friday morning. There was minor damage to the stand, Bri's Beans, at 1234 Central Avenue North. KOMO News was on the scene as police were collecting information for a report. The espresso stand is...
KOMO News
Hospital officials say 9-year-old boy shot in Renton road rage incident is improving
RENTON, Wash. — Officials at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle told KOMO news on Saturday that the condition of the 9-year-old boy, Isaiah Johns, who was shot during an apparent road rage incident in Renton, has improved. They said Johns is still in the ICU, is no longer critical,...
KOMO News
New images show vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in south Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Detectives are asking for help identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in south Seattle last month. On Wednesday, Seattle police said surveillance video showed the vehicle that hit and killed a 66-year-old woman around 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 on Rainier Avenue South and South Walden street.
KOMO News
Seattle business owner unsure if action will be taken following break-in
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle business owner Queen Anne is frustrated after a thief escaped with more than $20,000 in merchandise. Surveillance video from earlier in the week shows someone smashing the front door glass of the ‘Queen Anne Dispatch,’ and taking items. “Headed towards the jewelry...
KOMO News
Multiple fires in Kent Thursday under investigation
KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire responded to multiple fires on Thursday morning. In the East Hill area around 4:26 a.m., two subjects broke a car window and "threw burning materials into it," Puget Sound Fire (PSF) tweeted. The car fire was extinguished before spreading to the nearby building, PSF said, and crews searched the trunk.
KOMO News
String of recent King County armed robberies believed to be connected
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three robberies at separate gas stations took place on Thursday night in unincorporated South King County, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff’s office believes all three are connected. “Each robbery appears to involve two suspects, it appears they were in the...
KOMO News
Child injured in apparent road rage shooting in Renton, in serious condition
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently investigating a shooting in Renton that injured a child. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. WSP said a 9-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident and is suffering life threatening injuries.
KOMO News
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Queen Anne
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday afternoon at Mercer St and Queen Anne Ave N. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Officers said a man was run over by the D bus as the driver was pulling out of a bus zone. The driver was unaware and kept driving, police said.
KOMO News
King County utilizing 'Shots Fired' data to help curb gun violence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is taking a fresh approach to tackling the growing problem of gun violence, tracking the data for calls of shots being fired, homicides and shooting victims that survive in an effort to see if they can identify any troubling patterns and potentially stop violence before it happens. This year, there have been more than 438 shots fired incidents in King County.
KOMO News
Slain Seattle community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. honored at memorial service
SEATTLE, Wash. — Hundreds gathered at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Thursday morning to remember and honor the life of community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman, in Seattle's Central District neighborhood last month. “When you take somebody’s life it’s...
KOMO News
Seattle police arrest man after he shoots through neighbor's door
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state a crisis. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Yesler Way to a call of a bullet coming through the door of his apartment. Following that call, the suspected shooter also called to say that he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded gun.
KOMO News
Ingraham High School students plan walkout after deadly school shooting
Students at Ingraham High School are expected to walk out of class on Monday, Nov. 14, following this week's deadly shooting at the north Seattle school. Students KOMO News have spoken with said they are asking for more mental health resources and more safety officers around the school. Dylan Schneider's...
KOMO News
Northshore School District families address future of school resource officers
In the wake of this week’s deadly school shooting in north Seattle, parents in nearby school districts are addressing their concerns about safety they claim are being ignored by their school board members. The Northshore School District voted to remove its school resource officer (SRO) from Woodinville High School...
KOMO News
Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree
A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
KOMO News
Ingraham High School families frustrated with increased violence
SEATTLE — Ingraham High School parents are voicing concerns and frustrations about security lapses, gangs and drugs in the wake of a deadly shooting at the school. But even before a 14-year-old boy was arrested after the shooting, families said the school had a history of concerning violence. Last...
KOMO News
State gun laws under question following Ingraham High School shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle officials and students are calling for a change in gun control laws following the recent Ingraham High School shooting to prevent future attacks from happening. Under Washington State law, cities are prohibited from implementing their own gun law, stating “the State of Washington hereby fully...
KOMO News
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
KOMO News
US home sales prices still rising, but at slowest rate since 2020
SEATTLE — A new report shows homes are still selling in the United States, but prices aren't going up nearly as fast as they were since early in the pandemic. The median home sales price rose 3.2% year-over-year for the four-week period ending Nov. 6, marking the smallest increase since July 2020, according to a new Redfin report.
KOMO News
Veterans group, community members bring mural to life on wall of VFW post in Ballard
SEATTLE — Local artists, members of the Ballard Eagleston Veterans of Foreign Wars and community members celebrated Veterans Day Friday by painting a mural on the front of the VFW's building. The mural is called "Service with Pride" by artist and veteran Chris Kent of Lilly Bomb Studios. It...
KOMO News
Man arrested following domestic-violence incident, standoff at Tukwila apartment
TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested overnight following a domestic-violence incident and standoff, according to Tukwila police. The Tukwila Police Department said officers made the arrest around 12:33 a.m. Thursday, about three hours after they first responded to the apartment complex in the 3900 block of Southcenter Boulevard.
Comments / 2