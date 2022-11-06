ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe and father of driver Ty, dies

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs and father of Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs, has died, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sunday. He was 49.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Coy was the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, according to his bio.

Coy’s son Ty clinched the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series title on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. He pulled out of Sunday’s Cup Series race with what was originally described as a family emergency.

In 2019 Joe Gibbs tragically lost another son, J.D., following a battle with a neurological disease.

