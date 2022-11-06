Coldwater man injured in two-vehicle accident in Mercer County

COLDWATER — A Coldwater man was seriously injured in an incident that appeared to begin when another driver went through a stop sign without stopping Sunday morning, according to a press release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2017 Honda sedan driven by Angel Martinez Cruz, 27, of St. Henry, was northbound on Burkettsville-St. Henry Road when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with state Route 219 at 8:18 a.m. Sunday. That’s when Cruz’s Honda struck a 2021 Chevy pickup truck driven by Grant Ebbing, 18, of Coldwater, that was headed westbound on state Route 219.

Cruz and a passenger in his vehicle, Celeste Velazquez, 29, of St. Henry, were transported by Coldwater EMS to Mercer Health in Celina, where they were treated and released.

Ebbing was also transported to Mercer Health by Coldwater EMS before being flown by Lutheran Air to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Assisting at the scene were the Coldwater Fire Department, Coldwater EMS and Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers. The sheriff’s office crash reconstruction team responded to the scene and continues to investigate it. When the case is completed, it will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to the sheriff’s office.