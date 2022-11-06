Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach
BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas City: Live updates from Matt McMahon's Tigers' debut
BATON ROUGE - Let the Matt McMahon era begin. LSU basketball kicks off a new tenure under McMahon, formerly Murray State's coach, on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when the Tigers tip off their season against Kansas City. It also marks the end of a wild offseason for LSU. YEAR...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU has clear path to College Football Playoff, but Tennessee's path is easier | Opinion
Two-loss LSU can play its way in to the College Football Playoff by beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. That was one takeaway from Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal that showed LSU at No. 7, two spots behind No. 5 Tennessee. This is unsurprising. The committee values conference...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why LSU basketball, Matt McMahon will sneak into the NCAA Tournament. 5 bold predictions
BATON ROUGE - The first season of LSU basketball under coach Matt McMahon is a mystery to predict. The Tigers are adding 10 new scholarship players in McMahon's first season, which will be played under the cloud of an NCAA investigation that could derail their hopes of playing in any kind of postseason.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football at No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings. Here's why it doesn't matter.
BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly explains why LSU football freshman phenom Harold Perkins is 'a throwback'
BATON ROUGE - LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins has become the Tigers' rising star on defense this season. Perkins, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following LSU's 32-31 overtime win over Alabama, had seven pressures while playing a season-high 67 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football flips commitment from 3-star edge, former UL commit Dylan Carpenter
BATON ROUGE - Three-star edge rusher Dylan Carpenter has committed to LSU football. Carpenter, formerly committed to UL, flipped his allegiance to the Tigers just a day after attending LSU's dramatic overtime upset win over Alabama. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Carpenter is the No. 52 edge rusher in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Bellarmine: Live updates as Kim Mulkey opens Year 2 with Tigers
The much-anticipated second season with Kim Mulkey as head coach of LSU has arrived as the No. 16 Tigers tip things off against Bellarmine inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Monday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). For the first time in nine years, LSU is ranked in the preseason. How...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State
Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers. Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results
U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 15,529.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Layne Gautreau, owner of Gonzales jewelry business, named honorary sheriff
Layne Gautreau was proclaimed an honorary sheriff with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. In 1989, Layne and his wife, Donna, opened Layne's Diamond Jewelry and Design in Gonzales. Through the business, he has supported various organizations in Ascension Parish, including churches, schools, civic organizations, and more. He served with the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputy accused of smuggling contraband into jail
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. An APSO spokesperson told Baton Rouge area media outlets that Adam Sylve, a deputy for around four months, allegedly brought contraband into the jail on at least four separate occasions.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish to launch Operation Green Light in support of local veterans
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Ascension Parish government announced that the parish headquarters would be illuminated green from Nov. 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative to support veterans and raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish
A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding. A patrol deputy reportedly noted...
Comments / 0