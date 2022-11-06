ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach

BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football at No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings. Here's why it doesn't matter.

BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State

Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers. Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results

U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 15,529.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Layne Gautreau, owner of Gonzales jewelry business, named honorary sheriff

Layne Gautreau was proclaimed an honorary sheriff with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. In 1989, Layne and his wife, Donna, opened Layne's Diamond Jewelry and Design in Gonzales. Through the business, he has supported various organizations in Ascension Parish, including churches, schools, civic organizations, and more. He served with the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputy accused of smuggling contraband into jail

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. An APSO spokesperson told Baton Rouge area media outlets that Adam Sylve, a deputy for around four months, allegedly brought contraband into the jail on at least four separate occasions.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish to launch Operation Green Light in support of local veterans

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Ascension Parish government announced that the parish headquarters would be illuminated green from Nov. 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative to support veterans and raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding. A patrol deputy reportedly noted...
