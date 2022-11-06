Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern
The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test. Ohio State (1-0) hosts Charleston Southern Thursday as the Buckeyes continue their three-game homestand to start the year. Graduate guard Sean McNeil, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the season opener against Robert Morris Monday, said Ohio State showed potential to reach the goals set for this season.
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 Tennessee
Behind stellar defensive play and a third-quarter explosion led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell, the No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball team defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 Tuesday at the Schottenstein Center. Tennessee jumped out to an early lead behind the play of senior guard Jordan Horston and senior...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to court
Before redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes with 20 points in their season-opening win over Robert Morris Monday, he made a point to talk with one person before the game. His father. “It was really emotional,” Sueing said. “Just talking about how God put me through these couple...
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio State
There are more than 550 miles separating the Covelli Center and Marietta, Georgia. Seniors outside hitter Gabby Gonzales and middle blocker Reilly MacNeill grew up playing volleyball there together since they were teenagers and both made the journey to Ohio State to begin their collegiate volleyball careers. “Reilly’s been with...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris
Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led Ohio State with 20 points as the Buckeyes opened their season Monday with a 91-53 win over Robert Morris at Value City Arena. Sueing shot 8-for-14 from the field while junior forward Zed Key and graduate guard Isaac Likekele led the way with 10 rebounds and six assists, respectively.
Lantern
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over Northwestern
The No. 2 Ohio State football team played Northwestern Saturday in suboptimal weather conditions and came out with a 21-7 win. Third-year running back Miyan Williams rushed for two touchdowns, which was enough for the win despite Northwestern doing everything possible to keep the ball out of Ohio State’s hands.
Lantern
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken. OX-B’s Chicken, an Ohio-based chicken brand, partnered with BrewDog’s Short North location and opened Oct. 27 at 1177 N. High St. With several locations throughout Lincoln...
Lantern
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive Research
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) met with University President Kristina M. Johnson Friday to announce a $26.5 million funding agreement in support of zero- and low-emission public transportation testing at the Center for Automotive Research. The investment, coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, will support the...
Lantern
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl sales
Vinyls aren’t going out of style, as the increase in sales leaves local Columbus record stores working to accommodate the needs of their wide range of customers. According to the Recording Industry Association of America’s mid-year report, vinyl sales “continued to rise in the first half of 2022,” with revenues increasing by 22 percent. As sales continue to rise, local Columbus record stores are working right alongside this growth.
Comments / 0