Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern

The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test. Ohio State (1-0) hosts Charleston Southern Thursday as the Buckeyes continue their three-game homestand to start the year. Graduate guard Sean McNeil, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the season opener against Robert Morris Monday, said Ohio State showed potential to reach the goals set for this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio State

There are more than 550 miles separating the Covelli Center and Marietta, Georgia. Seniors outside hitter Gabby Gonzales and middle blocker Reilly MacNeill grew up playing volleyball there together since they were teenagers and both made the journey to Ohio State to begin their collegiate volleyball careers. “Reilly’s been with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog

Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken. OX-B’s Chicken, an Ohio-based chicken brand, partnered with BrewDog’s Short North location and opened Oct. 27 at 1177 N. High St. With several locations throughout Lincoln...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive Research

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) met with University President Kristina M. Johnson Friday to announce a $26.5 million funding agreement in support of zero- and low-emission public transportation testing at the Center for Automotive Research. The investment, coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, will support the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl sales

Vinyls aren’t going out of style, as the increase in sales leaves local Columbus record stores working to accommodate the needs of their wide range of customers. According to the Recording Industry Association of America’s mid-year report, vinyl sales “continued to rise in the first half of 2022,” with revenues increasing by 22 percent. As sales continue to rise, local Columbus record stores are working right alongside this growth.
