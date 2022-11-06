The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test. Ohio State (1-0) hosts Charleston Southern Thursday as the Buckeyes continue their three-game homestand to start the year. Graduate guard Sean McNeil, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the season opener against Robert Morris Monday, said Ohio State showed potential to reach the goals set for this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO